Savage Tales Comic Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 3 February 1986) [193117]

View larger $12.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 190613-78075-1

ISBN-10: 7148602764

Weight: 1.04 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Magazines & Newspapers

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War

Studio: Marvel Studios

Item Release Date: February 1, 1986

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Savage Tales Comic Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 3 February 1986).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 9x11 in



Publication: Savage Tales

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Featured | Featured - Email | Graphic Novels | Magazines & Newspapers | Marvel Studios | The Museum of Fantastic Art | War