Savage Tales Comic Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 3 February 1986)

Savage Tales Comic Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 3 February 1986) [193117]
$12.99

$8.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190613-78075-1
ISBN-10: 7148602764
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: February 1, 1986
Details

Savage Tales Comic Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 3 February 1986).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 9x11 in


Publication: Savage Tales

