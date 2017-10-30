J.D.’s Revenge Special Edition Blu-ray

$39.95
Details
It wasn’t long before the Blaxploitation boom moved into the horror market, bringing the world Blacula, Blackenstein, Abby (Blaxploitation’s The Exorcist) and cult favourite J.D.’s Revenge. Law student Ike is enjoying a night on the town with his friends when his life changes dramatically. Taking part in a nightclub hypnosis act, he becomes possessed with the spirit of a violent gangster murdered in the 1940s. Believing himself to be the reincarnation of murderous J.D., Ike launches a revenge campaign against those who had done ‘him’ wrong all those years ago… Directed by Arthur Marks (Bucktown, Friday Foster) and starring Glynn Turman (Cooley High) and Academy Award-winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman), J.D.’s Revenge is a alternately tough and terrifying – a Blaxploitation gem waiting to be rediscovered!
Special Features
- Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements, produced by Arrow Films exclusively for this release
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original 1.0 mono sound
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Brand new interview with producer-director Arthur Marks
- More interviews to be announced!
- Original theatrical trailer
- Arthur Marks trailer reel
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sean Phillips
- Collector’s booklet containing new writing by Kim Newman, author of Nightmare Movies
Specifications
- Audio: 1.0 Mono
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 96
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A
Cast: Carl W. Crudup | David McKnight | Earl Billings | Glynn Turman | Joan Pringle | Julian Christopher | Louis Gossett Jr.
Directors: Arthur Marks
