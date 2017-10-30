J.D.’s Revenge Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $27.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: August 25, 1976

Item Release Date: November 14, 2017

Rating: R

It wasn’t long before the Blaxploitation boom moved into the horror market, bringing the world Blacula, Blackenstein, Abby (Blaxploitation’s The Exorcist) and cult favourite J.D.’s Revenge. Law student Ike is enjoying a night on the town with his friends when his life changes dramatically. Taking part in a nightclub hypnosis act, he becomes possessed with the spirit of a violent gangster murdered in the 1940s. Believing himself to be the reincarnation of murderous J.D., Ike launches a revenge campaign against those who had done ‘him’ wrong all those years ago… Directed by Arthur Marks (Bucktown, Friday Foster) and starring Glynn Turman (Cooley High) and Academy Award-winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman), J.D.’s Revenge is a alternately tough and terrifying – a Blaxploitation gem waiting to be rediscovered!

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements, produced by Arrow Films exclusively for this release

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original 1.0 mono sound

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new interview with producer-director Arthur Marks

More interviews to be announced!

Original theatrical trailer

Arthur Marks trailer reel

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sean Phillips

Collector’s booklet containing new writing by Kim Newman, author of Nightmare Movies

Audio: 1.0 Mono

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 96

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A

Cast: Carl W. Crudup | David McKnight | Earl Billings | Glynn Turman | Joan Pringle | Julian Christopher | Louis Gossett Jr.

Directors: Arthur Marks

