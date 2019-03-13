Star Trek Motion Picture Trilogy Blu-ray Box Set

$19.99
$14.97
UPC: 097361427744
ISBN-10: 1415748438
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Leonard Nimoy | William Shatner items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Item Release Date: May 12, 2009
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Prepare to embark on an epic three-part adventure starring the legendary crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they sacrifice their lives, ship and freedom to save the universe from imminent destruction. Spanning across three motion pictures, the Star Trek: Motion Picture Trilogy is the ultimate story of heroism, duty and friendship that will thrill old and new fans alike. The films have been digitally remastered and The Wrath of Khan has been fully restored in high definition with brilliant picture quality and 7.1 Dolby TrueHD.
Special Features
- Commentary by William Shatner and Leonary Nimoy
Commentary by director Nicholas Meyer
Commentary by Leonary Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis
New Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor
New Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman
James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)
Industrial Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek (HD)
Pavel Chekov's Screen Moments (HD)
A Tribute to Ricardo Montalban (HD)
The Three-Picture Saga (HD)
Spock: The Early Years (HD)
Star Trek for a Cause (HD)
Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum Hall of Fame (HD)
Collecting Star Trek's Movie Relics (HD)
Starfleet Academy: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)
Starfleet Academy: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer (HD)
Starfleet Academy: The Whale Probe (HD)
Captain's Log
Future's Past: A Look Back
Designing Khan
Terraforming and the Prime Directive
On Location
Dailies Deconstruction
Original Interviews with DeForest Kelley, William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and Ricardo Montalban
Space Docks and Birds of Prey
Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Below-the-Line: Sound Design
Speaking Klingon
Time Travel: The Art of the Possibe
The Star Trek Universe: A Novel Approach
Klingon and Vulcan Costumes
Photo Galleries
The Language of Whales
Storyboards
Theatrical Trailer
A Vulcan Primer
Kirk's Women
Library Computer (BD Exclusive)
Theatrical Trailer (HD)
From Outer Space to the Ocen
BD Live Star Trek IQ
The Bird of Prey
Original interviews with Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner and DeForest Kelley
Roddenberry Scrapbook
Featured Artist: Mark Lenard
Production Gallery
Specifications
- Runtime: 335
- Number of Discs: 3
Cast: DeForest Kelley | Leonard Nimoy | William Shatner
Directors: Leonard Nimoy | Nicholas Meyer
Filmography: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan | Star Trek III: The Search for Spock | Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Drama | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Science Fiction