Star Trek Motion Picture Trilogy Blu-ray Box Set

Star Trek Motion Picture Trilogy Blu-ray Box Set
Blu-raySKU: 190313-77484-1
UPC: 097361427744
ISBN-10: 1415748438
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Item Release Date: May 12, 2009
Details

Prepare to embark on an epic three-part adventure starring the legendary crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they sacrifice their lives, ship and freedom to save the universe from imminent destruction. Spanning across three motion pictures, the Star Trek: Motion Picture Trilogy is the ultimate story of heroism, duty and friendship that will thrill old and new fans alike. The films have been digitally remastered and The Wrath of Khan has been fully restored in high definition with brilliant picture quality and 7.1 Dolby TrueHD.

Special Features

  • Commentary by William Shatner and Leonary Nimoy
    Commentary by director Nicholas Meyer
    Commentary by Leonary Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis
    New Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor
    New Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman
    James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)
    Industrial Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek (HD)
    Pavel Chekov's Screen Moments (HD)
    A Tribute to Ricardo Montalban (HD)
    The Three-Picture Saga (HD)
    Spock: The Early Years (HD)
    Star Trek for a Cause (HD)
    Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum Hall of Fame (HD)
    Collecting Star Trek's Movie Relics (HD)
    Starfleet Academy: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)
    Starfleet Academy: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer (HD)
    Starfleet Academy: The Whale Probe (HD)
    Captain's Log
    Future's Past: A Look Back
    Designing Khan
    Terraforming and the Prime Directive
    On Location
    Dailies Deconstruction
    Original Interviews with DeForest Kelley, William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and Ricardo Montalban
    Space Docks and Birds of Prey
    Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
    Below-the-Line: Sound Design
    Speaking Klingon
    Time Travel: The Art of the Possibe
    The Star Trek Universe: A Novel Approach
    Klingon and Vulcan Costumes
    Photo Galleries
    The Language of Whales
    Storyboards
    Theatrical Trailer
    A Vulcan Primer
    Kirk's Women
    Library Computer (BD Exclusive)
    Theatrical Trailer (HD)
    From Outer Space to the Ocen
    BD Live Star Trek IQ
    The Bird of Prey
    Original interviews with Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner and DeForest Kelley
    Roddenberry Scrapbook
    Featured Artist: Mark Lenard
    Production Gallery

Specifications

  • Runtime: 335
  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: DeForest Kelley | Leonard Nimoy | William Shatner
Directors: Leonard Nimoy | Nicholas Meyer
Filmography: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan | Star Trek III: The Search for Spock | Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

