Star Trek Motion Picture Trilogy Blu-ray Box Set

Details

Prepare to embark on an epic three-part adventure starring the legendary crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they sacrifice their lives, ship and freedom to save the universe from imminent destruction. Spanning across three motion pictures, the Star Trek: Motion Picture Trilogy is the ultimate story of heroism, duty and friendship that will thrill old and new fans alike. The films have been digitally remastered and The Wrath of Khan has been fully restored in high definition with brilliant picture quality and 7.1 Dolby TrueHD.

Special Features

Commentary by William Shatner and Leonary Nimoy

Commentary by director Nicholas Meyer

Commentary by Leonary Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis

New Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor

New Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)

Industrial Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek (HD)

Pavel Chekov's Screen Moments (HD)

A Tribute to Ricardo Montalban (HD)

The Three-Picture Saga (HD)

Spock: The Early Years (HD)

Star Trek for a Cause (HD)

Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum Hall of Fame (HD)

Collecting Star Trek's Movie Relics (HD)

Starfleet Academy: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)

Starfleet Academy: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer (HD)

Starfleet Academy: The Whale Probe (HD)

Captain's Log

Future's Past: A Look Back

Designing Khan

Terraforming and the Prime Directive

On Location

Dailies Deconstruction

Original Interviews with DeForest Kelley, William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and Ricardo Montalban

Space Docks and Birds of Prey

Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Below-the-Line: Sound Design

Speaking Klingon

Time Travel: The Art of the Possibe

The Star Trek Universe: A Novel Approach

Klingon and Vulcan Costumes

Photo Galleries

The Language of Whales

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

A Vulcan Primer

Kirk's Women

Library Computer (BD Exclusive)

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

From Outer Space to the Ocen

BD Live Star Trek IQ

The Bird of Prey

Original interviews with Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner and DeForest Kelley

Roddenberry Scrapbook

Featured Artist: Mark Lenard

Production Gallery

Specifications

Runtime: 335

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: DeForest Kelley | Leonard Nimoy | William Shatner

Directors: Leonard Nimoy | Nicholas Meyer

Filmography: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan | Star Trek III: The Search for Spock | Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

