The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story DVD Edition with Collectible Song Sheet

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story is an intimate journey through the lives of Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman, the astoundingly prolific, Academy Award®-winning songwriting team that defined family musical entertainment for five decades with unforgettable songs like “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocous” from Mary Poppins, “I Wanna Be Like You” from The Jungle Book and the most translated song ever written “It’s a Small World (After All)” from the Disneyland attraction. The feature-length documentary, conceived, produced and directed by two of the songwriters’ sons, take audiences behind the scenes of the Hollywood magic factory and offers a rate glimpse of a unique creative process at work. It also explores a deep and longstanding rift that has kept the brothers personally estranged throughout much of their unparalleled professional partnership.

Why They're "The Boys"

Disney Studios in the '60s

Casting Mary Poppins

Theme Parks – A look at their theme park music songbook and how they went about composing a song for a ride

Roy Williams - A Disney Animator and also famous for being on the original Mickey Mouse Club, we learn through his artwork some of the stories of what it was like to work in the Animation Building in the 1960’s

Bob's Art: A look at Bob Sherman’s other passion, his artwork

Celebration: Testimonials from celebrities and Hollywood legends

Sherman Brother’s Jukebox: A collection of Sherman Brothers songs and the stories behind them including: “Tall Paul”, “Chim Chim Cher-ee”, “Feed the Birds”, “There's A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow”, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”, and more

Includes Reproduction of Handwritten Song Sheet

