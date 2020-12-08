Le Journal D’Egypte Newspaper Original Front Page (Wednesday, August 15, 1945) [353]

$112.99
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: History
Details
Le Journal D’Egypte Newspaper Original Front Page (Wednesday, August 15, 1945). Headline “La Guerre A Pris Fin.” This headline seems to announce the end of World War 2, based on the date and rough translation “The War Reaches an End.”
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Publication: Le Journal D'Egypte Newspaper