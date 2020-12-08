Le Journal D’Egypte Newspaper Original Front Page (Wednesday, August 15, 1945) [353]

View larger $112.99 $89.70 - Select Qty - 1

Le Journal D’Egypte Newspaper Original Front Page (Wednesday, August 15, 1945). Headline “La Guerre A Pris Fin.” This headline seems to announce the end of World War 2, based on the date and rough translation “The War Reaches an End.”

