100 Manga Artists – Taschen Amano Masanao & Julius Wiedemann

View larger $19.99 $18.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

10 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 170315-63974-1

UPC: 9783836526470

ISBN-10: 3836526476

ISBN-13: 978-3836526470

Weight: 2.14 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | History | Science Fiction

Studio: Taschen

Item Release Date: February 9, 2017

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Globe & Mail called 100 Manga Artists an eye-popping survey, showing how Manga has influenced everything from advertising to movies like Kill Bill. Zap, wow, take that, Western literature!

Since the original TASCHEN edition of Manga Design, Japan’s comic phenomenon has produced yet more captivating characters and a whole host of hot new talents. This revised and updated edition delivers the lowdown on the latest and the greatest makers and shapers of the manga scene.

Through an A–Z directory, we discover the superstars—both human and fictional—of what is now a vast global industry, inspiring advertisers, filmmakers, creative professionals, millions of avid fans, not to mention an entire cosplay lifestyle, in which manga devotees in elaborate costume meet to celebrate the existence of their characters at huge conventions from Los Angeles to Leipzig.

From classic maestros—like Osamu Tezuka (creator of Astro Boy) and Katsuhiro Otomo (creator of Akira)—to newcomers such as Hajime Isayama, each entry includes biographical and bibliographical information, descriptions of main characters, and, of course, plenty of examples of the artist’s finest manga spreads and covers.

Bibliotheca Universalis — Compact cultural companions celebrating the eclectic Taschen universe at an unbeatable price!

Since they began their work as cultural archaeologists in 1980, the name Taschen has become synonymous with accessible, open-minded publishing. Bibliotheca Universalis brings together nearly 100 of Taschen’s all-time favorite titles in a neat new format so you can curate your own affordable library of art, anthropology and aphrodisia. Bookworm’s delight — never bore, always excite!

Number of Pages: 672

Size: 5.7 x 1.8 x 7.9 inches

Artists Work Showcased Includes:

Tomomi Abe

Mitsuru Adachi

Koji Aihara

Ken Akamatsu

Fujto Akatsuka

Osamu Akimoto

Moyoco Anno

Yoji Aoki

Gosho Aoyama

Hirohiko Araki

Inio Asano

Kiyohiko Azuma

Tetsuya Chiba

Tatsuya Egawa

Hisashi Eguchi

Fujiko Fujio

Minoru Furuya

Usamaru Furuya

Moto Hagio

Kengo Hanazawa

Tetsuo Hara

Yasuhisa Hara

Akiko Higashimura

Kenshi Hirokane

Tsukasa Hojo

Yoriko Hoshi

Yukari Ichijo

Haruko Ichikawa

Riyoko Ikeda

Santa Inoue

Takehiko Inoue

Hajime Isayama

Shotaro Ishinomori

Shinichi Ishizuka

Keisuke Itagaki

Junji Ito

Hitoshi Iwaaki

Mariko Iwadate

Shintaro Kago

Atsushl Kaneko

Masashi Kishimoto

Satoshi Kon

Yujiro Koyama

lipyao

Mitsuro Kubo

Iou Kuroda

Masayuki Kusumi

Machiko Kyo

Gataro Man

Shohei Manabe

Suehiro Maruo

Leljl Matsumoto

Taiyo Matsumoto

Ryoji Minagawa

Nayuka Mine

Natsujikei Miyazaki

Shigeru Mizuki

Minetaro Mochizuki

Milk Morizono

Daijiro Morohoshi

Go Nagai

Tsuchika Nishimura

Miho Obana

Takeshi Obata

Eiichiro Oda

Reiko Okano

Kyoko Okazaki

Hiroya Oku

Yumiko Oshima

Shuzo Oshimi

Katsuhiro Otomo

Yoshiyuki Sadamoto

Rieko Saibara

Fumi Saimon

Takao Saito

Momoko Sakura

Noriko Sasaki

Kotobuki Shiriagari

Ken’ichi Tachibana

Yu Sasuga

Gengoroh Tagame

Yuzo Takada

Rumiko Takahashi

Fumiko Takano

Jiro Taniguchi

Natsuko Taniguchi

Kazuto Tatsuta

Osamu Tezuka

Yoshihiro Togashi

Akira Toriyama

Yoshiharu Tsuge

Kazuo Umezu

Chika Umino

Naoki Urasawa

Hideo Yamamoto

Naoki Yamamoto

Kazumi Yamashita

Man Yamazaki

Ai Yazawa

Sensha Yoshida

Fumi Yoshinaga

Specifications

Language: English

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | History | Science Fiction | Taschen | The Museum of Fantasy Art