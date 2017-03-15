100 Manga Artists – Taschen Amano Masanao & Julius Wiedemann

$19.99
Details
The Globe & Mail called 100 Manga Artists an eye-popping survey, showing how Manga has influenced everything from advertising to movies like Kill Bill. Zap, wow, take that, Western literature!
Since the original TASCHEN edition of Manga Design, Japan’s comic phenomenon has produced yet more captivating characters and a whole host of hot new talents. This revised and updated edition delivers the lowdown on the latest and the greatest makers and shapers of the manga scene.
Through an A–Z directory, we discover the superstars—both human and fictional—of what is now a vast global industry, inspiring advertisers, filmmakers, creative professionals, millions of avid fans, not to mention an entire cosplay lifestyle, in which manga devotees in elaborate costume meet to celebrate the existence of their characters at huge conventions from Los Angeles to Leipzig.
From classic maestros—like Osamu Tezuka (creator of Astro Boy) and Katsuhiro Otomo (creator of Akira)—to newcomers such as Hajime Isayama, each entry includes biographical and bibliographical information, descriptions of main characters, and, of course, plenty of examples of the artist’s finest manga spreads and covers.
Bibliotheca Universalis — Compact cultural companions celebrating the eclectic Taschen universe at an unbeatable price!
Since they began their work as cultural archaeologists in 1980, the name Taschen has become synonymous with accessible, open-minded publishing. Bibliotheca Universalis brings together nearly 100 of Taschen’s all-time favorite titles in a neat new format so you can curate your own affordable library of art, anthropology and aphrodisia. Bookworm’s delight — never bore, always excite!
Number of Pages: 672
Size: 5.7 x 1.8 x 7.9 inches
Artists Work Showcased Includes:
- Tomomi Abe
- Mitsuru Adachi
- Koji Aihara
- Ken Akamatsu
- Fujto Akatsuka
- Osamu Akimoto
- Moyoco Anno
- Yoji Aoki
- Gosho Aoyama
- Hirohiko Araki
- Inio Asano
- Kiyohiko Azuma
- Tetsuya Chiba
- Tatsuya Egawa
- Hisashi Eguchi
- Fujiko Fujio
- Minoru Furuya
- Usamaru Furuya
- Moto Hagio
- Kengo Hanazawa
- Tetsuo Hara
- Yasuhisa Hara
- Akiko Higashimura
- Kenshi Hirokane
- Tsukasa Hojo
- Yoriko Hoshi
- Yukari Ichijo
- Haruko Ichikawa
- Riyoko Ikeda
- Santa Inoue
- Takehiko Inoue
- Hajime Isayama
- Shotaro Ishinomori
- Shinichi Ishizuka
- Keisuke Itagaki
- Junji Ito
- Hitoshi Iwaaki
- Mariko Iwadate
- Shintaro Kago
- Atsushl Kaneko
- Masashi Kishimoto
- Satoshi Kon
- Yujiro Koyama
- lipyao
- Mitsuro Kubo
- Iou Kuroda
- Masayuki Kusumi
- Machiko Kyo
- Gataro Man
- Shohei Manabe
- Suehiro Maruo
- Leljl Matsumoto
- Taiyo Matsumoto
- Ryoji Minagawa
- Nayuka Mine
- Natsujikei Miyazaki
- Shigeru Mizuki
- Minetaro Mochizuki
- Milk Morizono
- Daijiro Morohoshi
- Go Nagai
- Tsuchika Nishimura
- Miho Obana
- Takeshi Obata
- Eiichiro Oda
- Reiko Okano
- Kyoko Okazaki
- Hiroya Oku
- Yumiko Oshima
- Shuzo Oshimi
- Katsuhiro Otomo
- Yoshiyuki Sadamoto
- Rieko Saibara
- Fumi Saimon
- Takao Saito
- Momoko Sakura
- Noriko Sasaki
- Kotobuki Shiriagari
- Ken’ichi Tachibana
- Yu Sasuga
- Gengoroh Tagame
- Yuzo Takada
- Rumiko Takahashi
- Fumiko Takano
- Jiro Taniguchi
- Natsuko Taniguchi
- Kazuto Tatsuta
- Osamu Tezuka
- Yoshihiro Togashi
- Akira Toriyama
- Yoshiharu Tsuge
- Kazuo Umezu
- Chika Umino
- Naoki Urasawa
- Hideo Yamamoto
- Naoki Yamamoto
- Kazumi Yamashita
- Man Yamazaki
- Ai Yazawa
- Sensha Yoshida
- Fumi Yoshinaga
Specifications
- Language: English
