Walt Disney Pinocchio 70th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray Platinum Edition

UPC: 786936785951
ISBN-10: 0788892835
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Item Release Date: March 10, 2009
Rating: G
Details
Celebrate the 70th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Pinocchio! The legendary masterpiece that inspired millions to believe in their dreams has reawakened with an all-new, state-of-the-art digital restoration that shines brilliantly on 2-disc DVD. Now, for the first time ever, the richly detailed animation, unforgettable award-winning music When You Wish Upon A Star and heartwarming adventure-filled story comes to life like never before. Plus, all-new dazzling bonus features transport you into Pinocchio’s fantastic world! Join Geppetto’s beloved puppet with Jiminy Cricket as his guide on a thrilling quest that tests Pinocchio’s bravery, loyalty and honesty, virtues he must learn to become a real boy. The one and only Pinocchio will live on forever in the heart of anyone who has wished upon a star.
Special Features
- Pinocchio Knows Trivia Challenge
- All-new Making of Pinocchio
- Walt Disney's Artistic Review Process
- Disney View: Expand Your Viewing Experience Beyond The Original Aspect Ratio Of The Film
- Cine-Explore
- Disney BD-Live: Connect
- Explore And Interact
- All-new When You Wish Upon A Star; Music Video Performed By Meaghan Jette Martin
- Pinocchio's Puzzles Game - 18 Puzzles In A Multi-Tiered Game
- Pinocchio's Matter Of Facts Discover More About Pinocchio's World With Pop-Up Trivia
- Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes
- Never-Before-Seen Alternate Ending
Specifications
- Region: A,1
- Runtime: 88
Cast: Billy Bletcher | Jack Bailey | Mel Blanc
Directors: Norman Ferguson | T. Hee | Wilfred Jackson
Project Name: Pinocchio
