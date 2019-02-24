Share Page Support Us
Walt Disney Pinocchio 70th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray Platinum Edition

Walt Disney Pinocchio 70th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray Platinum Edition
Walt Disney Pinocchio 70th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray Platinum Edition
Walt Disney Pinocchio 70th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray Platinum Edition

$69.99

$42.97


1 in stock


Details

Celebrate the 70th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Pinocchio! The legendary masterpiece that inspired millions to believe in their dreams has reawakened with an all-new, state-of-the-art digital restoration that shines brilliantly on 2-disc DVD. Now, for the first time ever, the richly detailed animation, unforgettable award-winning music When You Wish Upon A Star and heartwarming adventure-filled story comes to life like never before. Plus, all-new dazzling bonus features transport you into Pinocchio’s fantastic world! Join Geppetto’s beloved puppet with Jiminy Cricket as his guide on a thrilling quest that tests Pinocchio’s bravery, loyalty and honesty, virtues he must learn to become a real boy. The one and only Pinocchio will live on forever in the heart of anyone who has wished upon a star.

Special Features

  • Pinocchio Knows Trivia Challenge
  • All-new Making of Pinocchio
  • Walt Disney's Artistic Review Process
  • Disney View: Expand Your Viewing Experience Beyond The Original Aspect Ratio Of The Film
  • Cine-Explore
  • Disney BD-Live: Connect
  • Explore And Interact
  • All-new When You Wish Upon A Star; Music Video Performed By Meaghan Jette Martin
  • Pinocchio's Puzzles Game - 18 Puzzles In A Multi-Tiered Game
  • Pinocchio's Matter Of Facts Discover More About Pinocchio's World With Pop-Up Trivia
  • Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes
  • Never-Before-Seen Alternate Ending

Specifications

  • Region: A,1
  • Runtime: 88

Cast: Billy Bletcher | Jack Bailey | Mel Blanc
Directors: Norman Ferguson | T. Hee | Wilfred Jackson
Project Name: Pinocchio

