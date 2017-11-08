Cabin Fever – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Music Composed by Nathan Barr and Angelo Badalamenti

$16.98
This is the original motion picture soundtrack to the highly anticipated Lions Gate Films theatrical release Cabin Fever. It’s a chilling, mesmerizing score by Nathan Barr (From Dusk ‘Til Dawn 3) and legendary composer Angelo Badalamenti (Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks, Secretary, The Beach). Features songs from Scrappy Hamilton, Your Mom, Happy Wednesday and The Turtlenecks. Special BONUS TRACKS include extra Angelo Badalamenti cues not used in the film! Liner notes from writer/director Eli Roth and co-composer Nathan Barr.
- Bonus tracks including extra Angelo Badalamenti cues not used in the film
- Liner notes from writer/director Eli Roth and co-composer Nathan Barr
- Squirrels - Dialogue from Cabin Fever
- Sh*tstorm by: Your Mom
- Lit Him on Fire - Dialogue from Cabin Fever
- Wastin' Time by: Scrappy Hamilton
- Party Man - Dialogue from Cabin Fever
- Walkin', Workin', Lovin', Laughin' by: The Turtlenecks
- Main Title / Infectious Dog by: Nathan Barr
- Dennis Bites by: Nathan Barr
- Lemonade by: Nathan Barr
- The Nougat? by: Nathan Barr
- Paul and Karen / Good Kisser by: Angelo Badalamenti | Nathan Barr
- Burn the Hermit by: Nathan Barr
- What to Do by: Nathan Barr
- Karen Sips / The Hog Lady by: Nathan Barr
- Deputy Winston by: Angelo Badalamenti
- Red Love / Virus Check by: Angelo Badalamenti | Nathan Barr
- Karen Falls Apart by: Nathan Barr
- Marcy & Paul Screw by: Nathan Barr
- Pancakes / Runnin' from Rednecks by: Nathan Barr
- Reservoir / Leg Shaving by: Nathan Barr
- Die, Redneck Die by: Nathan Barr
- Grim's Cave by: Nathan Barr
- Party Crasher by: Nathan Barr
- Party Ain't Over by: Nathan Barr
- Jeff Makes It by: Nathan Barr
- Comin' to a Town Near You by: Nathan Barr
- I Made It - Dialogue from Cabin Fever
- Swing Low by: Happy Wednesday
- Faced - Dialogue from Cabin Fever
- Hermit's Lair by: Angelo Badalamenti
- Hunting With Bert by: Angelo Badalamenti
- Red Love (Extended) by: Angelo Badalamenti
Cast: Arie Verveen | Cerina Vincent | Hal Courtney | James DeBello | Joey Kern | Jordan Ladd | Matthew Helms | Richard Boone | Rider Strong | Robert Harris
Directors: Eli Roth
Composers: Angelo Badalamenti | Nathan Barr
Contributors: Angelo Badalamenti | Happy Wednesday | Nathan Barr | The Turtlenecks | Your Mom
