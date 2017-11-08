Cabin Fever – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Music Composed by Nathan Barr and Angelo Badalamenti

Twitter
This is the original motion picture soundtrack to the highly anticipated Lions Gate Films theatrical release Cabin Fever. It’s a chilling, mesmerizing score by Nathan Barr (From Dusk ‘Til Dawn 3) and legendary composer Angelo Badalamenti (Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks, Secretary, The Beach). Features songs from Scrappy Hamilton, Your Mom, Happy Wednesday and The Turtlenecks. Special BONUS TRACKS include extra Angelo Badalamenti cues not used in the film! Liner notes from writer/director Eli Roth and co-composer Nathan Barr.

  • Bonus tracks including extra Angelo Badalamenti cues not used in the film
  • Liner notes from writer/director Eli Roth and co-composer Nathan Barr

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arie Verveen | Cerina Vincent | Hal Courtney | James DeBello | Joey Kern | Jordan Ladd | Matthew Helms | Richard Boone | Rider Strong | Robert Harris
Directors: Eli Roth
Composers: Angelo Badalamenti | Nathan Barr
Contributors: Angelo Badalamenti | Happy Wednesday | Nathan Barr | The Turtlenecks | Your Mom
Project Name: Cabin Fever

