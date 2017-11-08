Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Conjuring Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Joseph Bishara

The Conjuring Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Joseph Bishara
View larger
The Conjuring Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Joseph Bishara
The Conjuring Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Joseph Bishara

$16.98

$13.48


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68233-1
UPC: 826924126523
Part No: LLLCD 1265
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: James Wan  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Horror | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records | Watertower Records
Item Release Date: July 16, 2013
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records and Warner Bros. present the original motion picture score to the all-new feature film The Conjuring, starring Lili Taylor, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, and directed by James Wan. The Conjuring opens nationwide in theaters July 19, 2013. Composer Joseph Bishara (Dark Skies, Insidious) creates a masterfully scary horror score to compliment this true-life, haunted-house shocker. It’s chilling music that will thrill and delight genre fans!

Playlists

  • the Conjuring 1:01
    dead birds 0:35
    clap game 5:23
    Witch perch 2:32
    Maurice 0:59
    touring Haunted planes 1:37
    taped Occurrences 2:00
    Black bile 1:04
    she saw Something 1:10
    look what She made me do 0:35
    Sleepwalker 1:34
    wall searching 0:28
    Hanging drop 2:14
    water corpse Vision 1:44
    You look very pretty 1:49
    Souls pulled in 1:43
    Witch comes through 1:29
    birds pulled in 1:15
    murderous offering 0:58
    the Soaring entities 3:15
    Ritual casting 3:25
    cellar tone 0:59
    Annabelle 3:32
    doll box 0:48
    Family Theme by Mark Isham 4:35   by: Joseph Bishara

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Hayley McFarland | Joey King | Kyla Deaver | Lili Taylor | Mackenzie Foy | Patrick Wilson | Ron Livingston | Shanley Caswell | Shannon Kook | Vera Farmiga
Directors: James Wan
Composers: Joseph Bishara
Project Name: The Conjuring

Related Items

The Terminator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Brad Fiedel, 2-LP 180 Gram, Colored Vinyl
Abel Ferrara’s The Driller Killer 2-Disc Arrow Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Game of Thrones Stannis Baratheon Figure
Alien Anthology 6-Disc Blu-ray Set – Alien, Aliens, Alien 3 & Alien Resurrection
Batman The Animated Series Batmobile with Bendable Batman and Robin Figures Vehicle
War for the Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Michael Giacchino
Blood Simple Director-Approved Criterion Collection
The Godfather Original Soundtrack Album Composed by Nino Rota
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Helicopters in the Jungle Adult Apparel
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin – Bloody Anthology

Categories

CD | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | La-La Land Records | Music | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers | Watertower Records

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *