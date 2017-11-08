The Conjuring Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Joseph Bishara

$16.98
$13.48
UPC: 826924126523
Part No: LLLCD 1265
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: James Wan items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Horror | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records | Watertower Records
Item Release Date: July 16, 2013
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
La-La Land Records and Warner Bros. present the original motion picture score to the all-new feature film The Conjuring, starring Lili Taylor, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, and directed by James Wan. The Conjuring opens nationwide in theaters July 19, 2013. Composer Joseph Bishara (Dark Skies, Insidious) creates a masterfully scary horror score to compliment this true-life, haunted-house shocker. It’s chilling music that will thrill and delight genre fans!
Playlists
- the Conjuring 1:01
dead birds 0:35
clap game 5:23
Witch perch 2:32
Maurice 0:59
touring Haunted planes 1:37
taped Occurrences 2:00
Black bile 1:04
she saw Something 1:10
look what She made me do 0:35
Sleepwalker 1:34
wall searching 0:28
Hanging drop 2:14
water corpse Vision 1:44
You look very pretty 1:49
Souls pulled in 1:43
Witch comes through 1:29
birds pulled in 1:15
murderous offering 0:58
the Soaring entities 3:15
Ritual casting 3:25
cellar tone 0:59
Annabelle 3:32
doll box 0:48
Family Theme by Mark Isham 4:35 by: Joseph Bishara
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Hayley McFarland | Joey King | Kyla Deaver | Lili Taylor | Mackenzie Foy | Patrick Wilson | Ron Livingston | Shanley Caswell | Shannon Kook | Vera Farmiga
Directors: James Wan
Composers: Joseph Bishara
Project Name: The Conjuring
Related Items
Categories
CD | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | La-La Land Records | Music | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers | Watertower Records