The Conjuring Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Joseph Bishara

Details

La-La Land Records and Warner Bros. present the original motion picture score to the all-new feature film The Conjuring, starring Lili Taylor, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, and directed by James Wan. The Conjuring opens nationwide in theaters July 19, 2013. Composer Joseph Bishara (Dark Skies, Insidious) creates a masterfully scary horror score to compliment this true-life, haunted-house shocker. It’s chilling music that will thrill and delight genre fans!

Playlists



dead birds 0:35

clap game 5:23

Witch perch 2:32

Maurice 0:59

touring Haunted planes 1:37

taped Occurrences 2:00

Black bile 1:04

she saw Something 1:10

look what She made me do 0:35

Sleepwalker 1:34

wall searching 0:28

Hanging drop 2:14

water corpse Vision 1:44

You look very pretty 1:49

Souls pulled in 1:43

Witch comes through 1:29

birds pulled in 1:15

murderous offering 0:58

the Soaring entities 3:15

Ritual casting 3:25

cellar tone 0:59

Annabelle 3:32

doll box 0:48

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Hayley McFarland | Joey King | Kyla Deaver | Lili Taylor | Mackenzie Foy | Patrick Wilson | Ron Livingston | Shanley Caswell | Shannon Kook | Vera Farmiga

Directors: James Wan

Composers: Joseph Bishara

Project Name: The Conjuring

