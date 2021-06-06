Share Page Support Us
Terrifier Limited Edition DVD + Blu-ray Steelbook

Terrifier Limited Edition DVD + Blu-ray Steelbook
View larger
$35.99
$32.90
See Options

1 in stock
Steelbook Blu-ray
SKU: 210606-87300-1
UPC: 752830342880
Part No: EP-2017003SB
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

Art The Clown returns and sets his sights on three young women, along with anyone else that gets in his way.

Named “one of the scariest clowns on screen” by Bloody-Disgusting.com, Art The Clown returns and sets his sights on three young women, along with anyone else that gets in his way. Terrifier is based on a character from the successful horror anthology franchise All Hallows’ Eve.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
