Terrifier Limited Edition DVD + Blu-ray Steelbook

- Cast: Catherine Corcoran | Clifton Dunn | Cory DuVal | David Howard Thornton | Erick Zamora | Gino Cafarelli | Jenna Kanell | Julie Asriyan | Katie Maguire | Margaret Reed | Matt McAllister | Michael Leavy | Pooya Mohseni | Samantha Scaffidi | Xiomi Frans-Cuber
- Directors: Damien Leone
- Project Name Terrifier
- Characters Art the Clown
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Epic Pictures
- Original Release Date: October 15, 2016
- Product Release Date: June 27, 2018
- Rating: NR
Art The Clown returns and sets his sights on three young women, along with anyone else that gets in his way.
Named “one of the scariest clowns on screen” by Bloody-Disgusting.com, Art The Clown returns and sets his sights on three young women, along with anyone else that gets in his way. Terrifier is based on a character from the successful horror anthology franchise All Hallows’ Eve.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
