100 Rifles / Rio Conchos Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition 2-CD Set

Details

La-La Land Records, Fox Music and 20th Century Fox proudly present a double CD re-issue of two of legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith’s (RIO LOBO, CHINATOWN, THE OMEN, BASIC INSTINCT) original motion picture Western scores from the 1960’s – 1969’s 100 RIFLES, starring Jim Brown, Raquel Welch and Burt Reynolds, and 1964’s RIO CONCHOS, starring Stuart Whitman and Richard Boone. Maestro Goldsmith demonstrates his unparalleled might in the Western genre with this knockout duo – two powerful orchestral gems that stand the test of time.

While the program content is the same as its previous release, 100 RIFLES has been given a sonic upgrade here with a new re-master, and the track listing now reflects Goldsmith’s original titles. Produced by Nick Redman and Mike Matessino, with 100 RIFLES restored and re-mastered by Matessino (RIO CONCHOS features Matessino’s stellar master for the previous Kritzerland release), this rousing 2-CD SET features exclusive liner notes from writer Julie Kirgo and blazing art design by Mark Banning. This special release is limited to 2000 units.

Special Features

Limited Edition of 2000 units

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 2:26

Cast: Aldo Sambrell | Burt Reynolds | Dan O'Herlihy | Eric Braeden | Fernando Lamas | Jim Brown | Raquel Welch

Directors: Tom Gries

Project Name: 100 Rifles | Rio Conchos

Composers: Jerry Goldsmith

