Die Hard: The Nakatomi Heist Board Game (2019) John McClane

Original U.S. Release: July 20, 1988

Item Release Date: July 16, 2019

Rating: R

Details

Relive the 1988 action movie classic Die Hard with this competitive one-versus-many-style game! Players will take on the opposing roles of John McLane, Hans Gruber, and the Thieves to manuever through Nakatomi Plaza over three suspenseful Acts. This game is perfect for the Die Hard fan. Play as John McClane or Hans Gruber’s team of thieves and battle your way to the top of Nakatomi Plaza. Complete objectives and plan your attacks in order to prevent—or pull off—the heist of a lifetime!

Players square off in this one-versus-many game of stealth, combat, and action-tactics.

Die Hard: The Nakatomi Heist Board Game is a one-versus-many game of stealth, combat, and action-tactics. Players will square off with a deck of cards and a map of Nakatomi Plaza between them. Three acts worth of goals will move them through the story of the original Die Hard film. The thieves must work together efficiently and signal each other effectively to hack through the vault’s locks and stop John McClane. McClane must plot his path and manage his cards carefully to fight his way through and kill Gruber.

For 2 to 4 players

60 to 90 minutes play time

Ages 15 and up

Contents

Double-Sided Game Board

80 John McClane Action Cards

40 Thief Action Cards

25 Lock Cards

1 John McClane Player Board

1 Lock Tracker Card

9 Custom Figures

1 Combat Die

17 Blue Lock Cubes

12 Red Draw Blood Cubes

1 Lead Thief Marker

40 Objective Tokens

16 Objective Tiles

Rulebook

Specifications

Language: English

Cast: Alan Rickman | Alexander Godunov | Bonnie Bedelia | Bruce Willis | Clarence Gilyard Jr. | De'voreaux White | James Shigeta | Paul Gleason | Reginald VelJohnson

Directors: John McTiernan

Project Name: Die Hard

Characters: John McClane

