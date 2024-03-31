Queen of Disco Music Singer Donna Summer Photo [240315-16]

Singer and songwriter Donna Summer gained prominence during the disco music era of the 1970s and became known as the “Queen of Disco.” Donna Summer’s music and records attained a global following. In addition to her music, Summer appeared in the film Thank God It’s Friday.

Discography

  1. Lady of the Night (1974)
  2. Love to Love You Baby (1975)
  3. A Love Trilogy (1976)
  4. Four Seasons of Love (1976)
  5. I Remember Yesterday (1977)
  6. Once Upon a Time (1977)
  7. Bad Girls (1979)
  8. The Wanderer (1980)
  9. Donna Summer (1982)
  10. She Works Hard for the Money (1983)
  11. Cats Without Claws (1984)
  12. All Systems Go (1987)
  13. Another Place and Time (1989)
  14. Mistaken Identity (1991)
  15. Christmas Spirit (1994)
  16. I’m a Rainbow (1996)
  17. Crayons (2008)