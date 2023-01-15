Sexy Actress Apollonia Kotero Bikini Photo [210906-57]

- Subject: Apollonia Kotero
Sexy Actress Apollonia Kotero Bikini Photo. Apollonia starred opposite legendary musician Prince in the blockbuster musical Purple Rain, which won an Academy Award. Her girl group Apollonia 6, also featured supporting singers Brenda Bennett and Susan Moonsie. Apollonia originally recorded a version of the song Manic Monday for the album Apollonia 6 in 1984. Written by Prince, Manic Monday would later become a worldwide hit single for the girl group, The Bangles. Take Me with U was Apollonia’s highest charting single, reaching #25 on the Top 40 chart in the United States.
Apollonia has also appeared in the films Bad Girls, A Woman’s Secret, Black Magic Woman, Back to Back, Ministry of Vengeance, Heartbreaker, Tricks of the Trade and Sex Beach.
