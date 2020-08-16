Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Frank Sinatra That’s Life Vinyl Edition Reprise Records FS1020 (1966) [A72]

Frank Sinatra That’s Life Vinyl Edition Reprise Records FS1020 (1966) [A72]
View larger

$19.99

$14.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200816-81608-1
Part No: FS1020
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Reprise Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Frank Sinatra That’s Life Vinyl Edition Reprise Records FS1020 (1966). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Frank Sinatra

Related Items

Funny Face Centennial Collection Special Edition
Bowie: Album by Album Softcover Edition
Andy Kim Self-Titled Album Vinyl Edition
The All-American Rejects CD
Sign “O” the Times 2-Disc Vinyl Edition
Prince Purple Rain DVD (2004)
N.W.A. Straight Outta Compton
Entertainment Weekly Magazine No. 306 (December 22, 1995) Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston 190125
Ragtime Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack by Randy Newman (1981)
Schoolly D Am I Black Enough For You? Original Vinyl Edition (1989)

Categories

Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Reprise Records | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *