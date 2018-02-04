The Greatest Showman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$18.98
Original U.S. Release: December 20, 2017
Item Release Date: December 8, 2017
Rating: PG
Phineas Taylor ‘P.T.’ Barnum (Hugh Jackman) is orphaned, penniless and ambitious, with a mind crammed with imagination and fresh ideas. The legendary businessman will always be remembered as the man with the gift to effortlessly blur the line between reality and fiction. Thirsty for innovation and hungry for success, this son of a tailor manages to open a wax museum but quickly shifts focus to the unique and peculiar, introducing extraordinary, never-seen-before live acts on the circus stage.
Some call Barnum’s collection of oddities a freak show. However, when the obsessed for cheers showman gambles everything on opera singer Jenny Lind (Rebecca Ferguson) to appeal to a high-brow audience, he loses sight of the most important aspect of his life – his family.
- The Greatest Show by: Greatest Showman Ensemble | Hugh Jackman | Keala Settle | Zac Efron | Zendaya
- A Million Dreams by: Hugh Jackman | Michelle Williams | Ziv Zaifman
- A Million Dreams (Reprise) by: Austyn Johnson | Cameron Seely | Hugh Jackman
- Come Alive by: Daniel Everidge | Greatest Showman Ensemble | Hugh Jackman | Keala Settle | Zendaya
- The Other Side by: Hugh Jackman | Zac Efron
- Never Enough by: Loren Allred
- This Is Me by: Greatest Showman Ensemble | Keala Settle
- Rewrite The Stars by: Zac Efron | Zendaya
- Tightrope by: Michelle Williams
- Never Enough (Reprise) by: Loren Allred
- From Now On by: Greatest Showman Ensemble | Hugh Jackman
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Austyn Johnson | Hugh Jackman | Michelle Williams | Rebecca Ferguson | Skylar Dunn | Zac Efron | Zendaya
Directors: Michael Gracey
Project Name: The Greatest Showman
Composers: Benj Pasek | Justin Paul
