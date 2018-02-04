The Greatest Showman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $18.98 $14.95 - Select Qty - 1 2

Phineas Taylor ‘P.T.’ Barnum (Hugh Jackman) is orphaned, penniless and ambitious, with a mind crammed with imagination and fresh ideas. The legendary businessman will always be remembered as the man with the gift to effortlessly blur the line between reality and fiction. Thirsty for innovation and hungry for success, this son of a tailor manages to open a wax museum but quickly shifts focus to the unique and peculiar, introducing extraordinary, never-seen-before live acts on the circus stage.

Some call Barnum’s collection of oddities a freak show. However, when the obsessed for cheers showman gambles everything on opera singer Jenny Lind (Rebecca Ferguson) to appeal to a high-brow audience, he loses sight of the most important aspect of his life – his family.

Cast: Austyn Johnson | Hugh Jackman | Michelle Williams | Rebecca Ferguson | Skylar Dunn | Zac Efron | Zendaya

Directors: Michael Gracey

Project Name: The Greatest Showman

Composers: Benj Pasek | Justin Paul

