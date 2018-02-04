Twitter
The Greatest Showman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The Greatest Showman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
$18.98

$14.95


2 in stock


CDSKU: 180204-70378-1
UPC: 075678659270
Part No: 5648802
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Drama | History | Musical
Studio: Atlantic Records | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: December 20, 2017
Item Release Date: December 8, 2017
Rating: PG
Details

Phineas Taylor ‘P.T.’ Barnum (Hugh Jackman) is orphaned, penniless and ambitious, with a mind crammed with imagination and fresh ideas. The legendary businessman will always be remembered as the man with the gift to effortlessly blur the line between reality and fiction. Thirsty for innovation and hungry for success, this son of a tailor manages to open a wax museum but quickly shifts focus to the unique and peculiar, introducing extraordinary, never-seen-before live acts on the circus stage.

Some call Barnum’s collection of oddities a freak show. However, when the obsessed for cheers showman gambles everything on opera singer Jenny Lind (Rebecca Ferguson) to appeal to a high-brow audience, he loses sight of the most important aspect of his life – his family.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Austyn Johnson | Hugh Jackman | Michelle Williams | Rebecca Ferguson | Skylar Dunn | Zac Efron | Zendaya
Directors: Michael Gracey
Project Name: The Greatest Showman
Composers: Benj Pasek | Justin Paul

