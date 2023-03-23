- Cast: Alejandro Verdin | Ann Mitchell | Bailey Rhyse Walters | Brian King | Brian Tyree Henry | Carrie Coon | Coburn Goss | Colin Farrell | Daniel Kaluuya | Elizabeth Debicki | Eric C. Lynch | James Vincent Meredith | Jon Bernthal | Liam Neeson | Manuel Garcia-Rulfo | Michael Harney | Michelle Rodriguez | Molly Kunz | Robert Duvall | Viola Davis
- Directors: Steve McQueen
- Composers: Hans Zimmer
- Contributors: Nina Simone | Sade | The Cool Kids
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
- Studios: Milan Records
- Original Release Date: November 16, 2018
- Product Release Date: September 28, 2018
- Rating: r
Widows Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Edition. Legendary composer Hans Zimmer crafted the soundtrack score, with additional contributions by Nina Simone, The Cool Kids and Sade.
Playlists
Marcusby: Hans Zimmer
We Have A Job To Doby: Hans Zimmer
Moneyby: Hans Zimmer
Perimeter Checkby: Hans Zimmer
The Calm Before The Stormby: Hans Zimmer
The Jobby: Hans Zimmer
Race Against Timeby: Hans Zimmer
My Sonby: Hans Zimmer
Wild Is The Windby: Nina Simone
Dice Gameby: The Cool Kids
The Big Unknownby: Sade
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
