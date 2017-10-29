The Stanley Kubrick Archives Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 171029-67999-1

UPC: 9783836555821

Weight: 4 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Stanley Kubrick items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Crime | Drama | Fantasy | Film Noir | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Taschen

Item Release Date: September 18, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In 1968, when Stanley Kubrick was asked to comment on the metaphysical significance of 2001: A Space Odyssey, he replied: “It’s not a message I ever intended to convey in words. 2001 is a nonverbal experience… I tried to create a visual experience, one that bypasses verbalized pigeonholing and directly penetrates the subconscious with an emotional and philosophic content.”

Now available as part of our Bibliotheca Universalis series, The Stanley Kubrick Archives borrows from the director’s philosophy. From the opening sequence of Killer’s Kiss to the final frames of Eyes Wide Shut, it allows the masterful visuals of Kubrick’s complete films to impress through a sequence of compelling, mesmerizing stills. We uncover Kubrick’s creative process through fascinating archival material, including set designs, sketches, correspondence, documents, screenplays, drafts, notes, and shooting schedules.

Accompanying the visual material are essays by noted Kubrick scholars, articles written by and about Kubrick, and a selection of Kubrick’s best interviews. The result is a visual, archival, and scholarly journey through masterworks of 20th century cinema and the meticulous mind of the director behind them.

Stanley Kubrick Select Filmography

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

The Shining (1980)

Barry Lyndon (1975)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Lolita (1962)

Spartacus (1960)

Paths of Glory (1957)

The Killing (1956)

Killer’s Kiss (1955)

About the Author

Alison Castle received a BA in philosophy from Columbia University and an MA in photography and film from NYU/International Center of Photography. She is editor of photography, film, and design titles, including Some Like It Hot, The Stanley Kubrick Archives, Linda McCartney. Life in Photographs, and Marc Newson. Works.

Special Features

Part 1 features 800 film stills scanned directly from the original prints and interpositives

Part 2 presents about 800 items from the archives, most of which have never been published before

Essays by Kubrick scholars Gene D. Phillips, Michel Ciment, and Rodney Hill

Selected articles and essays, including interviews with and essays by Stanley Kubrick

Illustrated Kubrick chronology

Specifications

Pages: 864

Size: 1.8" H x 7.8" L x 5.7" W

Cast: Adolphe Menjou | Coleen Gray | Danny Lloyd | Gary Lockwood | George C. Scott | Jack Nicholson | James Mason | Jean Simmons | Keir Dullea | Kirk Douglas | Laurence Olivier | Malcolm McDowell | Marisa Berenson | Matthew Modine | Michael Bates | Nicole Kidman | Patrick Magee | Peter Sellers | R. Lee Ermey | Ralph Meeker | Ryan O'Neal | Scatman Crothers | Shelley Duvall | Shelley Winters | Sterling Hayden | Sue Lyon | Todd Field | Tom Cruise | Vince Edwards | Vincent D'Onofrio | William Sylvester | Woody Strode

Authors: Alison Castle

Subject: Stanley Kubrick

Subject: 2001: A Space Odyssey | A Clockwork Orange | Barry Lyndon | Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb | Eyes Wide Shut | Full Metal Jacket | Killer's Kiss | Lolita | Paths of Glory | Spartacus | The Killing | The Shining

Related Items

Categories

Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Film Noir | Hardcover Books | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Taschen | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers