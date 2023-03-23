Share Page Support Us
Risky Business Deluxe Blu-ray Edition with Newly Discovered Screen Tests Bonus

Risky Business Deluxe Blu-ray Edition with Newly Discovered Screen Tests Bonus
Risky Business Deluxe Blu-ray Edition with Newly Discovered Screen Tests Bonus
$15.29
$13.90
See Options

4 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 230323-107039
UPC: 883929014897
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

In Risky Business, a call girl (Rebecca De Mornay) helps a Princeton applicant (Tom Cruise) turn his home into a one-night brothel for his high school friends. The classic coming-of-age film Risky Business revisited, remastered, and finally revealed.

Special Features

  • New 25th Anniversary Retrospective Featurette: Making Of Risky Business in High Definition
  • New Featurette: Back to the Eighties in High Definition
  • Original Screen Tests in High Definition
  • Director's Cut of the Final Scene in High Definition
  • Soundtrack Remastered in Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
