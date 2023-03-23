Risky Business Deluxe Blu-ray Edition with Newly Discovered Screen Tests Bonus

- Cast: Bronson Pinchot | Bruce A. Young | Curtis Armstrong | Janet Carroll | Joe Pantoliano | Kevin Anderson | Nathan Davis | Nicholas Pryor | Raphael Sbarge | Rebecca De Mornay | Richard Masur | Sarah Partridge | Shera Danese | Tom Cruise
- Directors: Paul Brickman
- Project Name: Risky Business
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Comedy | Drama
- Studios: Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: August 5, 1983
- Product Release Date: September 16, 2008
- Rating: r
- More: Bronson Pinchot | Joe Pantoliano | Rebecca De Mornay | Tom Cruise
In Risky Business, a call girl (Rebecca De Mornay) helps a Princeton applicant (Tom Cruise) turn his home into a one-night brothel for his high school friends. The classic coming-of-age film Risky Business revisited, remastered, and finally revealed.
Special Features
- New 25th Anniversary Retrospective Featurette: Making Of Risky Business in High Definition
- New Featurette: Back to the Eighties in High Definition
- Original Screen Tests in High Definition
- Director's Cut of the Final Scene in High Definition
- Soundtrack Remastered in Dolby Digital 5.1
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Bronson Pinchot | Bruce A. Young | Curtis Armstrong | Janet Carroll | Joe Pantoliano | Kevin Anderson | Nathan Davis | Nicholas Pryor | Paul Brickman | Raphael Sbarge | Rebecca De Mornay | Richard Masur | Sarah Partridge | Shera Danese | Tom Cruise
- Shows / Movies: Risky Business
- Genres: Comedy | Drama
- Companies: Warner Bros.
- Product Types: Music & Movie Formats > Blu-ray | Movies & TV