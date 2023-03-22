- Cast: Addison Powell | Alexandra Isles | Anthony George | Bob O'Connell | Christopher Pennock | Clarice Blackburn | Dana Elcar | David Ford | David Henesy | David Selby | Denise Nickerson | Dennis Patrick | Diana Millay | Don Briscoe | Grayson Hall | Humbert Allen Astredo | Jerry Lacy | Jim Storm | Joan Bennett | Joel Crothers | John Karlen | Jonathan Frid | Kate Jackson | Kathleen Cody | Kathryn Leigh Scott | Keith Prentice | Lara Parker | Louis Edmonds | Marie Wallace | Michael Stroka | Mitchell Ryan | Nancy Barrett | Robert Rodan | Roger Davis | Sharon Smyth | Terrayne Crawford | Thayer David
Dark Shadows The Original Television Series Soundtrack CD Edition.
The original 1969 issue of this soundtrack LP from the unique gothic daytime drama went to an astonishing #18 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart and remains one of the Top 10 best selling TV soundtracks of all time. This re-release includes over a dozen of the show’s musical selections, including “Shadows of the Night – Quentin’s Theme” (a Top 20 single). Music is composed by Robert Cobert, Charles Grean, Lorin Grean, Christina Rossetti, and there’s a contribution to the Epilogue by William Shakespeare.
As a bonus, 40 minutes of unreleased interviews with cast members have been added as well as rare photos, new liner notes and more.
Special Features
- 40 minutes of unreleased interviews with Dark Shadows cast members
- Liner booklet includes rare set photos
- New liner notes created exclusively for this release
Playlists
Opening Themes: Dark Shadows/Collinwood
I'll Be with You, Always
Josette's Theme
A Darkness at Collinwood
Meditations
Night of the Pentagram
When I Am Dead
No.1 at the Blue Whale
Shadows of the Night (Quentin's Theme)
The Secret Room
Epitaph
Seance
I, Barnabas
Back at the Blue Whale
The Old House
Epilogue/Dark Shadows
Radio Interviews (1968) - Jonathan Frid, Grayson Hall, Roger Davis, Humbert Allen Astredo, Robert Rodan, and Donald Briscoe
Radio Interview (1969) - David Selby
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
- People / Bands: Addison Powell | Alexandra Isles | Anthony George | Bob O'Connell | Charles Grean | Christina Rossetti | Christopher Pennock | Clarice Blackburn | Dana Elcar | David Ford | David Henesy | David Selby | Denise Nickerson | Dennis Patrick | Diana Millay | Don Briscoe | Grayson Hall | Humbert Allen Astredo | Jerry Lacy | Jim Storm | Joan Bennett | Joel Crothers | John Karlen | Jonathan Frid | Kate Jackson | Kathleen Cody | Kathryn Leigh Scott | Keith Prentice | Lara Parker | Lorin Grean | Louis Edmonds | Marie Wallace | Michael Stroka | Mitchell Ryan | Nancy Barrett | Robert Cobert | Robert Rodan | Roger Davis | Sharon Smyth | Terrayne Crawford | Thayer David | William Shakespeare
- Characters: Barnabas Collins
- Shows / Movies: Dark Shadows
- Genres: Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Television
- Companies: Varese Vintage
- Product Types: Music & Movie Formats > CD | Music & Spoken Word
- Music Genres: Soundtracks