Dark Shadows The Original Television Series Soundtrack CD Edition.

The original 1969 issue of this soundtrack LP from the unique gothic daytime drama went to an astonishing #18 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart and remains one of the Top 10 best selling TV soundtracks of all time. This re-release includes over a dozen of the show’s musical selections, including “Shadows of the Night – Quentin’s Theme” (a Top 20 single). Music is composed by Robert Cobert, Charles Grean, Lorin Grean, Christina Rossetti, and there’s a contribution to the Epilogue by William Shakespeare.

As a bonus, 40 minutes of unreleased interviews with cast members have been added as well as rare photos, new liner notes and more.

Special Features

40 minutes of unreleased interviews with Dark Shadows cast members

Liner booklet includes rare set photos

New liner notes created exclusively for this release

Playlists

Opening Themes: Dark Shadows/Collinwood

I'll Be with You, Always

Josette's Theme

A Darkness at Collinwood

Meditations

Night of the Pentagram

When I Am Dead

No.1 at the Blue Whale

Shadows of the Night (Quentin's Theme)

The Secret Room

Epitaph

Seance

I, Barnabas

Back at the Blue Whale

The Old House

Epilogue/Dark Shadows

Radio Interviews (1968) - Jonathan Frid, Grayson Hall, Roger Davis, Humbert Allen Astredo, Robert Rodan, and Donald Briscoe

Radio Interview (1969) - David Selby

