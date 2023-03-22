Share Page Support Us
Dark Shadows The Original Television Series Soundtrack CD Edition

Dark Shadows The Original Television Series Soundtrack CD Edition
Dark Shadows The Original Television Series Soundtrack CD Edition
Dark Shadows The Original Television Series Soundtrack CD Edition
$15.39
$13.99
See Options

4 in stock
CD
SKU: 230323-107032
UPC: 030206606621
Part No: 1677054
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: Brand New

Dark Shadows The Original Television Series Soundtrack CD Edition.

The original 1969 issue of this soundtrack LP from the unique gothic daytime drama went to an astonishing #18 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart and remains one of the Top 10 best selling TV soundtracks of all time. This re-release includes over a dozen of the show’s musical selections, including “Shadows of the Night – Quentin’s Theme” (a Top 20 single). Music is composed by Robert Cobert, Charles Grean, Lorin Grean, Christina Rossetti, and there’s a contribution to the Epilogue by William Shakespeare.

As a bonus, 40 minutes of unreleased interviews with cast members have been added as well as rare photos, new liner notes and more.

Special Features

  • 40 minutes of unreleased interviews with Dark Shadows cast members
  • Liner booklet includes rare set photos
  • New liner notes created exclusively for this release

Playlists

  • Opening Themes: Dark Shadows/Collinwood
    I'll Be with You, Always
    Josette's Theme
    A Darkness at Collinwood
    Meditations
    Night of the Pentagram
    When I Am Dead
    No.1 at the Blue Whale
    Shadows of the Night (Quentin's Theme)
    The Secret Room
    Epitaph
    Seance
    I, Barnabas
    Back at the Blue Whale
    The Old House
    Epilogue/Dark Shadows
    Radio Interviews (1968) - Jonathan Frid, Grayson Hall, Roger Davis, Humbert Allen Astredo, Robert Rodan, and Donald Briscoe
    Radio Interview (1969) - David Selby

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
