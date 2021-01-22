Share Page Support Us
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich Toulon’s Bloody Revenge Vinyl Edition

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich Toulon’s Bloody Revenge Vinyl Edition
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich Toulon’s Bloody Revenge Vinyl Edition
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich Toulon’s Bloody Revenge Vinyl Edition

$28.99

$26.87


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 210122-84637-1
UPC: 780163525823
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels
Studio: Lakeshore Records
Original U.S. Release: August 17, 2018
Item Release Date: October 26, 2018
Rating: NR
Details

The goriest movie in the series yet, all hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets up for auction at a convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that’s motivated by an evil as old as time. Scored by genre legend Fabio Frizzi (Zombi, The Beyond, A Cat In The Brain, Frizzi 2 Fulci) most notably known for his work with Italian master Lucio Fulci. Also features Richard Band’s The Origins Of Puppet Master Theme. Released in conjunction with Fangoria, on limited edition Toulon’s Bloody Revenge vinyl.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Barbara Crampton | Charlyne Yi | Jenny Pellicer | Michael Paré | Nelson Franklin | Thomas Lennon | Udo Kier
Directors: Sonny Laguna | Tommy Wiklund
Project Name: Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich
Composers: Fabio Frizzi

