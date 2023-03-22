View larger $20.79

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer's packaging.



Creature from the Black Lagoon and Other Jungle Pictures Original Soundtrack CD Edition.

While other albums have contained a few cues from this legendary 1954 Universal-International classic, this CD offers all the previously-unreleased music and the best pieces that this brilliant score has to offer. Included are the first 17 cues in the picture, none of which have ever been released before! The 40-page liner book features striking cover art by Robert Aragon, 21,000 words of information about the films, their scores, and the composers who wrote them, as well as a lagoon-full of jokes. The book also contains 33 photos (some in color), including never-before-seen copies of the music manuscripts and close-ups of musical examples.

This release also includes the world premiere recordings from The MGM Tarzan films, as well as The Alligator People.

Includes the first 17 cues from the movie, none of which have ever been released previously

Includes a 40-page liner book featuring striking cover art by Robert Aragon, 21,000 words of information about the films, their scores, and the composers who wrote them, as well as a lagoon-full of jokes.

Liner notes book also contains 33 photos (some in color), including never-before-seen copies of the music manuscripts and close-ups of musical examples

Number of Discs: 1

