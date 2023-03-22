Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Creature from the Black Lagoon and Other Jungle Pictures Original Soundtrack CD Edition

Creature from the Black Lagoon and Other Jungle Pictures Original Soundtrack CD Edition
View larger
Creature from the Black Lagoon and Other Jungle Pictures Original Soundtrack CD Edition
$20.79
$18.90
See Options

1 in stock
CD
SKU: 230323-107030
UPC: 760137395621
Part No: MMM-1952
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Creature from the Black Lagoon and Other Jungle Pictures Original Soundtrack CD Edition.

While other albums have contained a few cues from this legendary 1954 Universal-International classic, this CD offers all the previously-unreleased music and the best pieces that this brilliant score has to offer. Included are the first 17 cues in the picture, none of which have ever been released before! The 40-page liner book features striking cover art by Robert Aragon, 21,000 words of information about the films, their scores, and the composers who wrote them, as well as a lagoon-full of jokes. The book also contains 33 photos (some in color), including never-before-seen copies of the music manuscripts and close-ups of musical examples.

This release also includes the world premiere recordings from The MGM Tarzan films, as well as The Alligator People.

Special Features

  • Includes the first 17 cues from the movie, none of which have ever been released previously
  • Includes a 40-page liner book featuring striking cover art by Robert Aragon, 21,000 words of information about the films, their scores, and the composers who wrote them, as well as a lagoon-full of jokes.
  • Liner notes book also contains 33 photos (some in color), including never-before-seen copies of the music manuscripts and close-ups of musical examples

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
Explore More...

Related Items

Humanoids From The Deep Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook
Land of the Giants 50th Anniversary Soundtrack Collection Limited Edition 4-CD Set
Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Leia in Boushh Disguise with Blaster Rifle and Bounty Hunter Helmet Action Figure (1996) [1208]
Detective Comics Featuring Batman – Knightquest: The Crusade No. 669 (December 1993) [6120]
ALIEN – The Roleplaying Game: Core Book Hardcover Edition (2019)
Dawn of the Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Tyler Bates
Film Fetish Fights Print Series: Rebel in the Kingdom Art Poster Print [DP-230109-5]
Jet Li The One Special Edition DVD
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack
X-Men: Empire’s End Hardcover Edition [U43]