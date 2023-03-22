- Cast: Antonio Moreno | Bernie Gozier | Henry A. Escalante | Julie Adams | Nestor Paiva | Richard Carlson | Richard Denning | Whit Bissell
Creature from the Black Lagoon and Other Jungle Pictures Original Soundtrack CD Edition.
While other albums have contained a few cues from this legendary 1954 Universal-International classic, this CD offers all the previously-unreleased music and the best pieces that this brilliant score has to offer. Included are the first 17 cues in the picture, none of which have ever been released before! The 40-page liner book features striking cover art by Robert Aragon, 21,000 words of information about the films, their scores, and the composers who wrote them, as well as a lagoon-full of jokes. The book also contains 33 photos (some in color), including never-before-seen copies of the music manuscripts and close-ups of musical examples.
This release also includes the world premiere recordings from The MGM Tarzan films, as well as The Alligator People.
Special Features
- Includes the first 17 cues from the movie, none of which have ever been released previously
- Includes a 40-page liner book featuring striking cover art by Robert Aragon, 21,000 words of information about the films, their scores, and the composers who wrote them, as well as a lagoon-full of jokes.
- Liner notes book also contains 33 photos (some in color), including never-before-seen copies of the music manuscripts and close-ups of musical examples
Playlists
The M-G-M Tarzan Films (1934 - 1942)
Fanfare / A Cannibal Carnivalby: David Snell | Sol Levy
In The Woodlandby: Herbert Stothart
Tarzan Montageby: David Snell
End Titleby: Daniele Amfitheatrof
New End Castby: Herbert Stothart
My Tender Oneby: William Axt
Creature From The Black Lagoon (1954)
Main Titleby: Herman Stein
Prologueby: Herman Stein
The Webbed Handby: Herman Stein
The Diverby: Henry Mancini
Marine Lifeby: Henry Mancini
Almost Caughtby: Hans Salter
Digger's Failureby: Henry Mancini
Unknown Riverby: Henry Mancini
Tale Of The Mermaidby: Robert Emmett Dolan
Salvage Of The Lady Luckby: Milton Rosen
Duke's Little Helperby: Henry Mancini
Kay And The Monster, Part 1by: Herman Stein
Kay And The Monster, Part 2by: Herman Stein
Tony Visits Port Royale, Part 1by: Herman Stein
Brad Rescuses Tony, Part 2by: Milton Rosen
Henry's Trapby: Milton Rosen
Clay Meets A Badmanby: Milton Rosen
That Hand Againby: Herman Stein
Monster Caughtby: Henry Mancini
Minyora's Planby: Henry Mancini
Monster Gets Mark, Part 1by: Henry Mancini
Monster Gets Mark, Part 2by: Henry Mancini
End Titleby: Hans Salter
End Castby: Herman Stein
The Alligator People (1959)
Main Titleby: Irving Gertz
Truth Serumby: Irving Gertz
Shocker (Part II)by: Irving Gertz
Dark Memoriesby: Irving Gertz
The Swampby: Irving Gertz
Cobalt Bombby: Irving Gertz
His Motherby: Irving Gertz
Shocker (Part I)by: Irving Gertz
Get That Gatorby: Irving Gertz
Alligator Headby: Irving Gertz
Paul's Death, Part Iby: Irving Gertz
Paul's Death, Part IIby: Irving Gertz
The Endby: Irving Gertz
Alligator Pianoby: Irving Gertz
Creature From The Black Lagoon (1954)
Unknown River (Complete)by: Henry Mancini
The Alligator People (1959)
Main Titleby: Irving Gertz
His Motherby: Irving Gertz
Alligator Headby: Irving Gertz
Paul's Death, Part IIIby: Irving Gertz
