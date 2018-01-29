Wonder Woman: Original Soundtrack from the Classic Television Series

CD SKU: 180129-70288-1

UPC: 826924139820

Part No: LLLCD1398

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Wonder Woman items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy

Studio: DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records | Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: November 7, 1975

Rating: TV-G

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, Warner Bros. and DC continue the celebration of 75 years of Wonder Woman, with a very special, limited edition 3-CD SET featuring the original score from the classic 1970’s WONDER WOMAN TV series starring Lynda Carter. Composers Charles Fox, Artie Kane, Robert Prince, Johnny Harris, Robert O. Ragland, Angela Morley and Richard LaSalle were the maestros who propelled this iconic superhero through her thrilling adventures, spanning three seasons and two exciting time periods with a breathtaking meld of traditional orchestra, rock, pop and jazz. Among this set’s musical highlights are the original TV movie score, the 2nd season premiere score, a dynamic selection of episode scores (The Bermuda Triangle Crisis, The Deadly Sting, Hot Wheels, and Skateboard Wiz, among others!), all three season variations of the immortal main titles, (music and lyrics by Charles Fox and Norman Gimbel), and more!

Produced by Neil S. Bulk and mastered by James Nelson from 3-Track WB studio vault elements, this limited edition of 3000 units also features a 28-Page booklet with exclusive liner notes by writer John Takis and a foreward by Wonder Woman comic author and authority, Andy Mangels. Heroic art design by Dan Goldwasser helps spin this celebratory release into action! A must-have for all Wonder Woman and TV/Film music fans past and present!

Special Features

Limited Edition of 3000 Units

A 28-Page booklet with exclusive liner notes by writer John Takis and foreward by Wonder Woman comic author Andy Mangels.

Heroic jacket art design by Dan Goldwasser

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Runtime: 233:50

Cast: Beatrice Colen | Lyle Waggoner | Lynda Carter | Michael Shannon | Norman Burton | Richard Eastham | S. Pearl Sharp | Tim O'Connor | Tom Kratochvil | Walt Davis

Project Name: Wonder Woman TV Series

Composers: Angela Morley | Artie Kane | Charles Fox | Johnny Harris | Richard LaSalle | Robert O. Ragland | Robert Prince

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | DC Entertainment | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Warner Bros.