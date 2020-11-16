Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Coca-Cola Santa Taking a Break (1997)

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Coca-Cola Santa Taking a Break (1997)
View larger

$8.99

$5.99


1 in stock


ornaSKU: 201116-83065-1
UPC: 015012372946
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Hallmark
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Coca-Cola Santa Taking a Break (1997). The item is in great shape with some wear on the box. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic

Related Items

Alice in Wonderland Out of the Darkness 36 X 24 inch Poster
Deathrow Gameshow Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
VIZ Media Sneak Peek Graphic Novel Manga Anime Compilation (2007)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Cars Kylo Ren and Snoke 2-Pack Set
Pokymon: World Domination – Pop Parody Comics Number 2
John Stanley’s Creature Features Movie Guide Strikes Again Revised Edition (1994) [193151]
Doctor Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1983) Devo, James Brown, Lalo Schifrin
Lot of 5 Game Discs for Playstation [379]
Hallmark Keepsake Ornament: Folk Art Americana Collection Santa’s Gifts Showcase (1996)
Frank Miller’s Sin City 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C31]

Categories

Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Hallmark | Memorabilia