Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook: The Avengers Initiative Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book

ISBN-10: 0785196609

ISBN-13: 978-0785196600

Weight: 2.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Hardcover Books

The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Marvel Studios

Item Release Date: April 18, 2017

Details

The official handbook of the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes you all the way through Phase One and to the dawn of Phase Two! Filled with fact sheets, movie-to-comic comparisons, behind-the-scenes art and production stills, this volume details the first eight blockbuster Marvel movies – from 2008’s Iron Man to 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. In-depth character profiles give you the whole story on heroes like Captain America, the Hulk, Black Widow, War Machine, Hawkeye and more! Deadly villains including Abomination, Loki, Red Skull and the Mandarin! Plus a universe of supporting characters like Nick Fury, Bucky Barnes, Peggy Carter and Phil Coulson! It’s your indispensable guide to the MCU!

Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook: The Avengers Initiative Collects:

Guidebook To The Marvel Cinematic Universe – Marvel’s Iron Man

Marvel’s Incredible Hulk

Marvel’s Iron Man 2

Marvel’s Thor

Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger

Marvel’s The Avengers

Marvel’s Iron Man 3

Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World

Specifications

Pages: 192

Size: 7.5 x 0.6 x 11.2 in

Language: English



Authors: Mike O'Sullivan

