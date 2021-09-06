Times Square New York City at Night (1951) Photo [210904-3]

View larger $13.41

This 1951 photo features the World famous Times Square in New York City at night. In view are a billboard for the MGM epic film Quo Vadis, the Horn & Hardart Automat eatery, a billboard for the RKO Palace Theatre, along with numerous other lit buildings, including The Edison Hotel.

Quo Vadis starred Robert Taylor as Marcus Vinicius, Deborah Kerr as Lygia, Leo Genn as Petronius, and Peter Ustinov as Nero. The film centers on fierce Roman commander Marcus Vinicius, who becomes infatuated with beautiful Christian hostage Lygia. The warrior ultimately starts to question the tyrannical leadership of the totalitarian emperor Nero.

