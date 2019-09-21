Share Page Support Us
NECA Frank Miller Sin City The Board Game

$24.00

$17.97


1 in stock


gameSKU: 190921-78982-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

Details

The board game by NECA Toys, based on Frank Miller’s classic Sin City comics.

The item is new and sealed. The outer board has slight warping on some sides and signs of wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 13.3 x 11.3 x 2.4 in


Creators: Frank Miller
Project Name: Sin City

