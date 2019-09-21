NECA Frank Miller Sin City The Board Game

$24.00
$17.97
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Frank Miller items
Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Fantasy | Film Noir
Studio: NECA
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The board game by NECA Toys, based on Frank Miller’s classic Sin City comics.
The item is new and sealed. The outer board has slight warping on some sides and signs of wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 13.3 x 11.3 x 2.4 in
Creators: Frank Miller
Project Name: Sin City
Related Items
Categories
Action | Board & Card Games | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Fantasy | Film Noir | NECA | The Museum of Fantastic Art