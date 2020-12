Star Wars USPS Commemorative 41 Cent Postage Stamp Sheets

View larger $14.99 From: $12.70 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 4 Options \/ B14 - Set of 2 Stamp Sheets $24.70 B15 - Sealed Stamp Sheet $12.70 B16 - Sealed Stamp Sheet $12.70 B17 - Sealed Stamp Sheet $12.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock B14 - Set of 2 Stamp Sheets

1 in stock B15 - Sealed Stamp Sheet

1 in stock B16 - Sealed Stamp Sheet

1 in stock B17 - Sealed Stamp Sheet





B14 - Set of 2 Stamp Sheets SKU: 201206-83715-1

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. B15 - Sealed Stamp Sheet SKU: 201206-83715-2

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. B16 - Sealed Stamp Sheet SKU: 201206-83715-3

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. B17 - Sealed Stamp Sheet SKU: 201206-83715-4

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 201206-83715-1Weight: 0.08 lbsCondition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 201206-83715-2Weight: 0.08 lbsCondition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 201206-83715-3Weight: 0.08 lbsCondition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 201206-83715-4Weight: 0.08 lbsCondition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Stamps | Stamp Sheets

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Lucasfilm | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars USPS Commemorative 41 Cent Postage 15 Piece Stamp Sheets.

The item is in great shape with minor wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew

Directors: George Lucas

Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Science Fiction | Stamp Sheets | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox