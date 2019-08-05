Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rey Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #119

po37 SKU: 190805-78660-1

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Daisy Ridley character Rey Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #119.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Size: 6.5 x 4.7 x 3.6 in



Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

