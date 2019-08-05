Share Page Support Us
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rey Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #119

Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rey Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #119
View larger
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rey Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #119
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rey Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #119
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rey Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #119

$18.99

$15.97


1 in stock


po37SKU: 190805-78660-1
UPC: 849803096229
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Daisy Ridley character Rey Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #119.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.5 x 4.7 x 3.6 in


Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

