Elstree 1976 – the documentary that celebrates the faces behind Star Wars

$19.95
$17.95
UPC: 760137845997
Part No: MVD8459D
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Documentary | Science Fiction
Original U.S. Release: May 6, 2016
Item Release Date: June 28, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Behind the masks. Behind the helmets. Big people. Small Roles.
ELSTREE 1976 explores the lives of the actors and extras behind one of the most celebrated franchises in cinematic history, Star Wars, which spans from George Lucas’ original A NEW HOPE to J.J. Abrams’ recent record-breaking blockbuster THE FORCE AWAKENS. From the man behind film’s most iconic villain, to the actor whose character was completely cut from the final film, the documentary delves into the eccentric community these individuals have formed and how the Star Wars franchise continues to impact their lives decades later.
Special Features
- ELSTREE 1976 premiered at the 2015 BFI London Film Festival
Specifications
- Runtime: 101
- Audio: 5.1 SURROUND
Cast: Angus MacInnes | David Prowse | Garrick Hagon | Jeremy Bullock | Mark Hamill
Directors: Jon Spira
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Documentary | DVD | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art