Elstree 1976 – the documentary that celebrates the faces behind Star Wars

Original U.S. Release: May 6, 2016

Item Release Date: June 28, 2016

Behind the masks. Behind the helmets. Big people. Small Roles.

ELSTREE 1976 explores the lives of the actors and extras behind one of the most celebrated franchises in cinematic history, Star Wars, which spans from George Lucas’ original A NEW HOPE to J.J. Abrams’ recent record-breaking blockbuster THE FORCE AWAKENS. From the man behind film’s most iconic villain, to the actor whose character was completely cut from the final film, the documentary delves into the eccentric community these individuals have formed and how the Star Wars franchise continues to impact their lives decades later.

ELSTREE 1976 premiered at the 2015 BFI London Film Festival

Runtime: 101

Audio: 5.1 SURROUND

Cast: Angus MacInnes | David Prowse | Garrick Hagon | Jeremy Bullock | Mark Hamill

Directors: Jon Spira

