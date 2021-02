Godzilla 2000 Original 27×40 inch Double-Sided Movie Poster (1999) [J31]

Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 40 inch SKU: 210208-85019-1

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Godzilla items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Action | Adventure | Monster Movies | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Original U.S. Release: August 18, 2000

Rating: PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Godzilla 2000 Original 27×40 inch Double-Sided Movie Poster (1999).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 26.75 x 40 in

Cast: Hiroshi Abe | Naomi Nishida | Takehiro Murata

Directors: Takao Okawara

Project Name: Godzilla 2000

Characters: Godzilla

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction