Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Animatrix DVD

The Animatrix DVD
View larger
The Animatrix DVD
The Animatrix DVD
The Animatrix DVD

$14.98

$5.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 170510-64960-1
UPC: 085393731625
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Drama | Fantasy | Martial Arts | Science Fiction
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: June 3, 2003
Item Release Date: June 3, 2003
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From the creators of The Matrix trilogy, this groundbreaking collection of nine short films from seven of the world’s leading anime directors provides a visionary fusion of CG-Animatrion and Japanese anime. Matrix writer-directors Larry and Andy Wachowski commissioned seven artists from Japan, America and Korea to make nine short films set in the world of their feature trilogy. Some of the top anime directors contributed to this anthology, including Yoshiaki Kawajiri (Ninja Scroll), Koji Morimoto (Robot Carnival), and Shinchiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop). Some of the films tie directly into the narrative of the live-action movies.

The Films

  • Final Flight of the Osiris
  • The Second Renaissance Part I
  • The Second Renaissance Part II
  • Kid’s Story
  • Program
  • World Record
  • Beyond
  • A Detective Story
  • Matriculated

The disc and packaging are in great condition, with little signs of wear from storage, along with a few small creases and bends in the package.

Specifications

  • Runtime: 89
  • Region: 1
  • Language: English, Japanese
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Alex Fernandez | Allison Smith | Bette Ford | Carrie-Anne Moss | Clayton Watson | Dane A. Davis | Debi Derryberry | Dwight Schultz | Hedy Burress | Jack Fletcher | James Arnold Taylor | Jill Talley | John DeMita | John DiMaggio | John Wesley | Julia Fletcher | Kath Soucie | Keanu Reeves | Kevin Michael Richardson | Matt McKenzie | Melinda Clarke | Olivia d'Abo | Pamela Adlon | Phil LaMarr | Rick Gomez | Rodney Saulsberry | Tara Strong | Terrence T.C. Carson | Tom Kenny | Tress MacNeille | Victor Williams
Directors: Andrew R. Jones | Kôji Morimoto | Mahiro Maeda | Peter Chung | Shinichirô Watanabe | Takeshi Koike | Yoshiaki Kawajiri

Related Items

Kong: Skull Island King Kong Skull Outline Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Labyrinth 30th Anniversary Edition
McFarlane Toys Spawn Conan the Barbarian of Cimmeria Series One Action Figure (2004)
Bruce Lee Feel Fist Pose Short Sleeve Shirt
Bruce Lee the Dragon Scars Kick Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Enter the Dragon Pose Long Sleeve & Tank Top Shirt Styles
Frank Henenlotter’s Brain Damage Blu-ray DVD Combo Special Arrow Video Edition
Original Alien Movie Poster Stretched Canvas Print
Game of Thrones Hand of the King Pin 8GB USB Flash Drive
Funko POP Animation Space Ghost #122 Vinyl Action Figure

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | Fantasy | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *