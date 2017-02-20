Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine

Poster Magazine SKU: 170221-63261-1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

This is the Official Poster Magazine for the science fiction sequel Star Trek III: The Search For Spock. This is an extremely rare collectible in excellent condition. The item features 10 giant fold-out poster images.

In Star Trek III, Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) and his bridge crew risk their careers stealing the decommissioned Enterprise to return to the restricted Genesis planet, in order to recover Spock’s (Leonard Nimoy) body.

The item is in excellent condition and has slight creasing and corner dings from storage. There are also slight folds along the main gate fold.

Size: 11 x 8 inches (posters open large)

