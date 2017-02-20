Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine

Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine
View larger
Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine
Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine
Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine
Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine
Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine
Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine
Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine

$17.99

$14.99


4 in stock


Poster MagazineSKU: 170221-63261-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Star Trek  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: SQP
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1984
Rating: PG
Used items are not returnable and can not be refunded.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is the Official Poster Magazine for the science fiction sequel Star Trek III: The Search For Spock. This is an extremely rare collectible in excellent condition. The item features 10 giant fold-out poster images.

In Star Trek III, Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) and his bridge crew risk their careers stealing the decommissioned Enterprise to return to the restricted Genesis planet, in order to recover Spock’s (Leonard Nimoy) body.

The item is in excellent condition and has slight creasing and corner dings from storage. There are also slight folds along the main gate fold.

Size: 11 x 8 inches (posters open large)

Cast: DeForest Kelley | George Takei | James Doohan | Leonard Nimoy | Merritt Butrick | Nichelle Nichols | Phil Morris | Robert Hooks | Robin Curtis | Scott McGinnis | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
Directors: Leonard Nimoy

Related Items

Black Mama, White Mama
Alien Queen Comic Cover Stretched Canvas Print
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Out of the Fire Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Philosophy No Way As Way Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Attacks Youth and Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Color Block Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee In Motion Apparel
Bruce Lee the Dragon Scars Kick Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts

Categories

Action | Adventure | Magazines | Science Fiction | SQP | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *