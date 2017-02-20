Original A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge Japanese Souvenir Program Magazine (1985)

Souvenir Magazine SKU: 170221-63283-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: A Nightmare on Elm Street items

Product Types: Books | Magazines

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Horror | Mystery | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: SQP

Original U.S. Release: November 1, 1985

Rating: R

Used items are not returnable and can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is the extremely rare original Japanese Souvenir Guide for the 1985 A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, directed by Jack Sholder. These Souvenir Magazines are printed on heavyweight paper stock and filled with full-color photos, press notes and details on the film. The items are in excellent condition and have been stored in clear plastic for many years. There is slight creasing, folds and corner dings from years of storage.

This cult classic horror film centers on a teenage boy who is haunted in his dreams by Freddy Krueger, who’s out to possess him in order to continue his murder spree in the real world.

Size: 11.75 x 8.5 inches

Cast: Christie Clark | Clu Gulager | Donna Bruce | Edward Blackoff | Hart Sprager | Hope Lange | Kim Myers | Lyman Ward | Mark Patton | Marshall Bell | Melinda O. Fee | Robert Englund | Robert Rusler | Sydney Walsh | Tom McFadden

Directors: Jack Sholder

Related Items

Categories

Cult Flavor | Horror | Magazines | Mystery | SQP | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space