Original Little Shop of Horrors Japanese Souvenir Program Magazine (1987)

Souvenir Magazine SKU: 170221-63269-1

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Magazines

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Comedy | Musical

Studio: SQP

Original U.S. Release: December 19, 1986

Rating: PG-13

Details

This is the extremely rare original Japanese Souvenir Guide for the 1986 musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Frank Oz. These Souvenir Magazines are printed on heavyweight paper stock and filled with full-color photos, press notes and details on the film. The items are in excellent condition and have been stored in clear plastic for many years. There is slight creasing, folds and corner dings from years of storage.

This classic film is based on the musical play “Little Shop of Horrors.” The film centers on a nerdy florist who finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed constantly.

Size: 11.75 x 8.5 inches

Cast: Bill Murray | Christopher Guest | Ellen Greene | Jim Belushi | John Candy | Levi Stubbs | Michelle Weeks | Rick Moranis | Steve Martin | Tichina Arnold | Tisha Campbell-Martin | Vincent Gardenia

Directors: Frank Oz

