Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Hellbound: Hellraiser II 30th Anniversary 2-Disc Transparent Red Vinyl Edition

Hellbound: Hellraiser II 30th Anniversary 2-Disc Transparent Red Vinyl Edition
View larger

$29.99

$28.79


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 210121-84616-1
UPC: 780163527124
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Clive Barker | Doug Bradley  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Lakeshore Records
Original U.S. Release: December 23, 1988
Item Release Date: October 12, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hellraiser ll: Hellbound: continues Clive Barker s nightmarish take on pain vs pleasure as Pinhead and the Cenobites are back to claim even more souls. Scored once again by the legendary Christopher Young, Hellbound ramps up the drama, the horror and the beauty all in one go. The score for Hellbound: Hellraiser II is re-released, on Black/Red Bloodshed vinyl, for the 30th Anniversary of the film and includes material never before released on vinyl.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Angus MacInnes | Ashley Laurence | Barbie Wilde | Clare Higgins | Doug Bradley | Imogen Boorman | Kenneth Cranham | Nicholas Vince | Oliver Smith | Sean Chapman | Simon Bamford | Tony Randel | William Hope
Directors: Tony Randel
Composers: Christopher Young
Project Name: Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Authors: Clive Barker

Related Items

Saw Anthology Volume 1: Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack
Halloween II Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray (2018)
Snakes on a Plane 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Chinatown 1974 Original Soundtrack Black Friday Edition Vinyl + Poster
Pit Stop 2-Disc Director Approved Special Edition [Blu-Ray + DVD, 2015]
Mai-Chan’s Daily Life The Movie; Bloody Carnal Residence
The Devil’s Backbone Criterion Collection
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 1 Including Centerfold Poster by Bernie Wrightson (January 26, 1972)
Disturbia Original Press Publicity Kit (2007)
Patrick Gleeson’s Electronic Star Wars Soundtrack CD

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | Lakeshore Records | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | Pop Fetish | Sequels | Thrillers | Vinyl