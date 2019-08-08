Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Take A Hard Ride Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition

Take A Hard Ride Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
View larger

$36.99

$29.97


3 in stock


CDSKU: 190808-78724-1
Part No: LLLCD1367
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Fred Williamson | Jim Brown | Jim Kelly | Lee Van Cleef  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Western
Studio: La-La Land Records
Original U.S. Release: October 29, 1975
Item Release Date: January 26, 2016
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

20th Century Fox and Fox Music present the remastered original motion picture score to the 1975 Twentieth Century Fox feature western TAKE A HARD RIDE, starring Jim Brown, Lee Van Cleef and Fred Willamson, and directed by Anthony M. Dawson (aka Antonio Margheriti). Long out of print, this dynamic western score from legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith (RIO LOBO, PATTON, THE OMEN, BASIC INSTINCT) returns to CD sounding better than ever, with a track listing featuring the original cue titles. Produced by Nick Redman, newly mixed by Mike Matessino and mastered by Daniel Hersch from original vault elements, this special release is limited to 2000 units and features all new, exclusive liner notes by writer Julie Kirgo, as well as exciting new art design by Jim Titus. An exhilarating mix of iconic orchestral western motifs and modernist electronica, this is classic Goldsmith that is a must-have for all film music enthusiasts.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Barry Sullivan | Catherine Spaak | Fred Williamson | Jim Brown | Jim Kelly | Lee Van Cleef | Ricardo Palacios
Directors: Antonio Margheriti
Project Name: Take a Hard Ride
Composers: Jerry Goldsmith

Related Items

Batman: The Animated Series Second Edition 2-CD Set – Original Soundtrack from the Warner Bros. Television Series
Paycheck Special 2-Disc Collector’s Edition DVD (2004)
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY78]
The Fifty Worst Films of All Time: and how they got that way (1st Edition, 1978) [1931142]
The Invasion of the Body Snatchers – Dell First Edition Paperback (1961)
New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2018 Program Guide
Superman Number 1 Comic Cover 24 x 36 inch Poster
The Bourne Supremacy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by John Powell
The Hitman’s Bodyguard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Star Wars FN-2187 “Finn” Stormtrooper Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | La-La Land Records | Martial Arts | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *