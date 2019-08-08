Take A Hard Ride Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition

View larger $36.99 $29.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: October 29, 1975

20th Century Fox and Fox Music present the remastered original motion picture score to the 1975 Twentieth Century Fox feature western TAKE A HARD RIDE, starring Jim Brown, Lee Van Cleef and Fred Willamson, and directed by Anthony M. Dawson (aka Antonio Margheriti). Long out of print, this dynamic western score from legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith (RIO LOBO, PATTON, THE OMEN, BASIC INSTINCT) returns to CD sounding better than ever, with a track listing featuring the original cue titles. Produced by Nick Redman, newly mixed by Mike Matessino and mastered by Daniel Hersch from original vault elements, this special release is limited to 2000 units and features all new, exclusive liner notes by writer Julie Kirgo, as well as exciting new art design by Jim Titus. An exhilarating mix of iconic orchestral western motifs and modernist electronica, this is classic Goldsmith that is a must-have for all film music enthusiasts.

Cast: Barry Sullivan | Catherine Spaak | Fred Williamson | Jim Brown | Jim Kelly | Lee Van Cleef | Ricardo Palacios

Directors: Antonio Margheriti

Project Name: Take a Hard Ride

Composers: Jerry Goldsmith

