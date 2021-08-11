Share Page Support Us
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin Waxwork
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin Waxwork. High quality 1.75 inch soft enamel pins on custom backing card.

  • Based on the John Carl Buechler-directed cult classic Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
  • High quality, soft enamel pins on custom printed backing card
  • Design by artist Ghoulish Gary Pullin

  • Material: Enamel/Plastic
  • Size: approx. 1.75 in.
