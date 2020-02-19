The New Barbarians (Warriors of the Wasteland) Original Soundtrack Limited Edition Gatefold Vinyl (1983)

View larger $39.99 $31.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200218-80491-1

UPC: 5053760012962

Part No: DW025LP

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: January 13, 1984

Item Release Date: November 17, 2015

Rating: R

Details

Presented here is the amazing score to the 1983 Enzo G. Castellari cult classic The New Barbarians (also called Warriors of the Wasteland), as composed by Claudio Simonetti (DAWN OF THE DEAD, SUSPIRIA). An epic of rebellion amongst the nuclear ruins, BARBARIANS pits a ruthless gang called the Templars, led by George “Anthropophagus” Eastman, against a deserter known as Scorpion. What follows is the kind of bloodthirsty montage of flamethrowers and pompadours that only 80’s Italian genre cinema can provide.

And who better to score it than Maestro Simonetti? What kicks The New Barbarians off is an astoundingly catchy synthesiser riff that is trademark Claudio, backed up by sparkling percussion. Electronic effects permeate the score, enhancing the desolation and devastation, while electric guitars and synth clusters signal chaos and ultimately death. Tender romantic chords appear for Scorpion’s romantic exploits, and we even get a church organ, but they’re both but a short relief from the aural brutality. The film’s signature is inevitably Simonetti’s electronic earworms – and you’d have to be a barbarian to let this one go.

Special Features

One off pressing of 500 units on 180g black vinyl

Housed inside a gatefold 425gsm jacket complete with obi strip

Includes Sleeve notes by Claudio Simonetti, an essay by by Jonathan McCalmont, and an interview with director Enzo G. Castellari by Christian Sellers

Artwork by Wes Benscoter (Slayer, Cattle Decapitation & Black Sabbath)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Fred Williamson | George Eastman | Giancarlo Prete

Directors: Enzo G. Castellari

Project Name: Warriors of the Wasteland

Composers: Claudio Simonetti

