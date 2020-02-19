Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The New Barbarians (Warriors of the Wasteland) Original Soundtrack Limited Edition Gatefold Vinyl (1983)

The New Barbarians (Warriors of the Wasteland) Original Soundtrack Limited Edition Gatefold Vinyl (1983)
View larger
The New Barbarians (Warriors of the Wasteland) Original Soundtrack Limited Edition Gatefold Vinyl (1983)
The New Barbarians (Warriors of the Wasteland) Original Soundtrack Limited Edition Gatefold Vinyl (1983)

$39.99

$31.97


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 200218-80491-1
UPC: 5053760012962
Part No: DW025LP
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Fred Williamson  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Death Waltz | Mondo
Original U.S. Release: January 13, 1984
Item Release Date: November 17, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presented here is the amazing score to the 1983 Enzo G. Castellari cult classic The New Barbarians (also called Warriors of the Wasteland), as composed by Claudio Simonetti (DAWN OF THE DEAD, SUSPIRIA). An epic of rebellion amongst the nuclear ruins, BARBARIANS pits a ruthless gang called the Templars, led by George “Anthropophagus” Eastman, against a deserter known as Scorpion. What follows is the kind of bloodthirsty montage of flamethrowers and pompadours that only 80’s Italian genre cinema can provide.

And who better to score it than Maestro Simonetti? What kicks The New Barbarians off is an astoundingly catchy synthesiser riff that is trademark Claudio, backed up by sparkling percussion. Electronic effects permeate the score, enhancing the desolation and devastation, while electric guitars and synth clusters signal chaos and ultimately death. Tender romantic chords appear for Scorpion’s romantic exploits, and we even get a church organ, but they’re both but a short relief from the aural brutality. The film’s signature is inevitably Simonetti’s electronic earworms – and you’d have to be a barbarian to let this one go.

Special Features

  • One off pressing of 500 units on 180g black vinyl
  • Housed inside a gatefold 425gsm jacket complete with obi strip
  • Includes Sleeve notes by Claudio Simonetti, an essay by by Jonathan McCalmont, and an interview with director Enzo G. Castellari by Christian Sellers
  • Artwork by Wes Benscoter (Slayer, Cattle Decapitation & Black Sabbath)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Fred Williamson | George Eastman | Giancarlo Prete
Directors: Enzo G. Castellari
Project Name: Warriors of the Wasteland
Composers: Claudio Simonetti

Related Items

Batman The Animated Series Batmobile with Bendable Batman and Robin Figures Vehicle
Alien Blood Drool Towel
Ian Fleming’s James Bond: Blackbox (2019)
DC Comics Retro Montage Superman, Flash, Batman, Green Lantern 22 x 34 inch Poster
Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace 16×23 inch Original Asian VCD/DVD Release Promotional Poster
Lady Street Fighter Special Edition Blu-ray
After Dark Comic Number 2 Radical Comics (November 1, 2010)
Hopscotch Criterion Collection Special Editions
Playboy Magazine August 1983 Sybil Danning [BK18]

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Death Waltz | Featured | Featured - Email | Mondo | Music & Spoken Word | Pop Fetish | Science Fiction | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *