Daredevil with Billy Club 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster

View larger

$12.99

$8.99


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180131-70336-1
Part No: P3501
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: Marvel Studios | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: February 14, 2003
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This dynamic large format poster features Marvel superhero Daredevil using his signature billy club and flying though the air.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Ben Affleck | Colin Farrell | Ellen Pompeo | Erick Avari | Jennifer Garner | Joe Pantoliano | Jon Favreau | Leland Orser | Lennie Loftin | Michael Clarke Duncan | Scott Terra
Directors: Mark Steven Johnson
Project Name: Daredevil
Characters: Daredevil

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Crime | Fantasy | Featured | Marvel Studios | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Twentieth Century Fox

