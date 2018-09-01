Share Page Support Us
The Lost Boys 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1987)

$14.99

$9.97


10 in stock


PosterSKU: 180901-76364-1
Part No: 46479
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Kiefer Sutherland  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: July 31, 1987
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

After moving to a new town with their single mom, brothers Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) discover that the area is a haven for vampires, lead by a charismatic character (Kiefer Sutherland).

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alex Winter | Barnard Hughes | Billy Wirth | Brooke McCarter | Corey Feldman | Corey Haim | Dianne Wiest | Edward Herrmann | Jami Gertz | Jamison Newlander | Jason Patric | Kiefer Sutherland
Directors: Joel Schumacher
Project Name: The Lost Boys

