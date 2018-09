Scarface 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1983)

View larger $13.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

6 in stock





Poster SKU: 180901-76366-1

Part No: 50749

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Al Pacino items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Universal

Original U.S. Release: December 9, 1983

Rating: R

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Miami in 1980, a determined Cuban immigrant named Tony Montana (Al Pacino) takes over a drug cartel, soon succumbing to his own greed and ego.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Al Israel | Al Pacino | Ángel Salazar | Arnaldo Santana | Dennis Holahan | F. Murray Abraham | Harris Yulin | Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio | Michael P. Moran | Michelle Pfeiffer | Miriam Colon | Paul Shenar | Pepe Serna | Robert Loggia | Steven Bauer

Directors: Brian De Palma

Project Name: Scarface

Characters: Tony Montana

Related Items

Categories

Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Thrillers | Universal