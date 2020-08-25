$21.99
$18.97
UPC: 097361394541
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Ben Stiller | Jack Black | Robert Downey Jr items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema
Studio: Dreamworks
Original U.S. Release: August 13, 2008
Item Release Date: November 18, 2008
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Tropic Thunder 2-Disc Unrated Director’s Cut DVD Special Edition with Alternate Ending. The item is in great condition with minor wear on the outside packaging. Please review photos for condition details.
Special Features
- Disc 1
- Filmmaker and Cast Commentaries
- Disc 2
- Before the Thunder
- The Hot LZ
- Blowing Up Shit
- Designing the Thunder
- The Cast of Tropic Thunder
- Rain of Madness
- Dispatches from the Edge of Madness
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Alternate Ending
- MTV Movie Awards
- Tropic Thunder
- Full Mags
- Video Rehearsals
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: 1
Cast: Anthony Ruivivar | Ben Stiller | Brandon T. Jackson | Eric Winzenried | Jack Black | Jay Baruchel | Jeff Kahn | Robert Downey Jr | Steve Coogan
Directors: Ben Stiller
Project Name: Tropic Thunder
Related Items
Categories
Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Dreamworks | DVD | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV