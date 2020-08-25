The Collapsed DVD Edition (2012) [310]

$8.99
In the wake of the end of the world, a family of four desperately tries to survive. Their goal: escaping the city and traveling to the rural community they once called home. As the constant threat of a violent death forces them to stay as far away from civilization as possible, they take to the forest, only to discover the danger posed by other survivors may be the least of their worries.
- Audio Commentary with Writer/Producer/Director Justin McConnell and Co-Producer Kevin Hutchinson
- Audio Commentary with Actor John Fantasia
- Music Video: Rob Kleiner's Devil in Disguise
- Weblink (QR Code) to unlock "Apocalypse on a Budget" - Making of Documentary
- Trailers
- Photo Gallery
- Cast and Crew Bios
- Available as Downloads
- Original Score Jukebox and Free MP3 Album
- Original Screenplay
- Runtime: 82 min
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Region: 1
- Audio: Dolby 5.1 Surround, Dolby 2.0 Prologic 2
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Anna Ross | John Fantasia | Steve Vieira
Directors: Justin McConnell
Project Name: The Collapsed
