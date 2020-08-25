The Collapsed DVD Edition (2012) [310]

View larger $8.99 $6.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 200825-81832-1

UPC: 013132493398

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Drama | Horror

Studio: Anchor Bay Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: July 2, 2011

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the wake of the end of the world, a family of four desperately tries to survive. Their goal: escaping the city and traveling to the rural community they once called home. As the constant threat of a violent death forces them to stay as far away from civilization as possible, they take to the forest, only to discover the danger posed by other survivors may be the least of their worries.

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Writer/Producer/Director Justin McConnell and Co-Producer Kevin Hutchinson

Audio Commentary with Actor John Fantasia

Music Video: Rob Kleiner's Devil in Disguise

Weblink (QR Code) to unlock "Apocalypse on a Budget" - Making of Documentary

Trailers

Photo Gallery

Cast and Crew Bios

Available as Downloads

Original Score Jukebox and Free MP3 Album

Original Screenplay

Specifications

Runtime: 82 min

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Region: 1

Audio: Dolby 5.1 Surround, Dolby 2.0 Prologic 2

Subtitles: English

Cast: Anna Ross | John Fantasia | Steve Vieira

Directors: Justin McConnell

Project Name: The Collapsed

Related Items

Categories

Anchor Bay Entertainment | Drama | DVD | Horror | Movies & TV