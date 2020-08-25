Share Page Support Us
The Collapsed DVD Edition (2012) [310]

DVDSKU: 200825-81832-1
UPC: 013132493398
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Horror
Studio: Anchor Bay Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: July 2, 2011
Rating: NR
Details

In the wake of the end of the world, a family of four desperately tries to survive. Their goal: escaping the city and traveling to the rural community they once called home. As the constant threat of a violent death forces them to stay as far away from civilization as possible, they take to the forest, only to discover the danger posed by other survivors may be the least of their worries.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Writer/Producer/Director Justin McConnell and Co-Producer Kevin Hutchinson
  • Audio Commentary with Actor John Fantasia
  • Music Video: Rob Kleiner's Devil in Disguise
  • Weblink (QR Code) to unlock "Apocalypse on a Budget" - Making of Documentary
  • Trailers
  • Photo Gallery
  • Cast and Crew Bios
  • Available as Downloads
  • Original Score Jukebox and Free MP3 Album
  • Original Screenplay

Specifications

  • Runtime: 82 min
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Region: 1
  • Audio: Dolby 5.1 Surround, Dolby 2.0 Prologic 2
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Anna Ross | John Fantasia | Steve Vieira
Directors: Justin McConnell
Project Name: The Collapsed

