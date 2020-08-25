Bangkok Revenge Blu-ray Edition (2013) [308]

$7.99
Details
Manit (Jon Foo, TEKKEN, STREET FIGHTER LEGACY) was only ten years old when they killed his parents. A brutal, thoughtless murder, which included putting a bullet in his own brain. They should have finished the job. Rescued from death by a master of Muay Thai boxing, and afflicted with ataraxia – a brain injury that removes all human emotion – Manit has spent his life training to be a killing machine. It’s 20 years later, and he’s coming for them all. With fists, feet, and bloody vengeance, he’s going to make them wish they were dead already.
Special Features
- Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Region: A
- Audio: Stereo 5.1 HD Master Audio
- Runtime: 82 min
- Language: Thai and English
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Caroline Ducey | Jonathan Patrick Foo | Michaël Cohen
Directors: Jean-Marc Minéo
Project Name: Bangkok Revenge
