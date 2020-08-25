Share Page Support Us
Bangkok Revenge Blu-ray Edition (2013) [308]

Bangkok Revenge Blu-ray Edition (2013) [308]
Details

Manit (Jon Foo, TEKKEN, STREET FIGHTER LEGACY) was only ten years old when they killed his parents. A brutal, thoughtless murder, which included putting a bullet in his own brain. They should have finished the job. Rescued from death by a master of Muay Thai boxing, and afflicted with ataraxia – a brain injury that removes all human emotion – Manit has spent his life training to be a killing machine. It’s 20 years later, and he’s coming for them all. With fists, feet, and bloody vengeance, he’s going to make them wish they were dead already.

Special Features

  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Region: A
  • Audio: Stereo 5.1 HD Master Audio
  • Runtime: 82 min
  • Language: Thai and English
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Caroline Ducey | Jonathan Patrick Foo | Michaël Cohen
Directors: Jean-Marc Minéo
Project Name: Bangkok Revenge

