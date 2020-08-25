Bangkok Revenge Blu-ray Edition (2013) [308]

View larger $7.99 $5.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 200825-81830-1

UPC: 812491013809

Part No: WGU01380B

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts

Studio: Well Go USA

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Manit (Jon Foo, TEKKEN, STREET FIGHTER LEGACY) was only ten years old when they killed his parents. A brutal, thoughtless murder, which included putting a bullet in his own brain. They should have finished the job. Rescued from death by a master of Muay Thai boxing, and afflicted with ataraxia – a brain injury that removes all human emotion – Manit has spent his life training to be a killing machine. It’s 20 years later, and he’s coming for them all. With fists, feet, and bloody vengeance, he’s going to make them wish they were dead already.

Special Features

Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Region: A

Audio: Stereo 5.1 HD Master Audio

Runtime: 82 min

Language: Thai and English

Subtitles: English

Cast: Caroline Ducey | Jonathan Patrick Foo | Michaël Cohen

Directors: Jean-Marc Minéo

Project Name: Bangkok Revenge

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Well Go USA