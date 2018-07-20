Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)

$29.99
From: $21.97
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.HS-BSKU: 180720-74189-2
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Billy Dee Williams | Harrison Ford | Star Wars items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity | Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Hasbro
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1980
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Featured is a double-sided poster created by toy company Hasbro to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the science fiction classic Star Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The item was distributed during Star Wars Celebration 2010 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
Condition
- HS-A: Near mint with minor creases and bends
- HS-B: Very good with minor creases and bends, along with slight edge wear
Specifications
- Size: 30x16 in
Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | Clive Revill | David Prowse | Des Webb | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Jack Purvis | Jeremy Bulloch | John Hollis | John Ratzenberger | Julian Glover | Kenneth Colley | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Mayhew
Directors: Irvin Kershner
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Art & Creativity | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Hasbro | Memorabilia | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art