Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.

Details

Featured is a double-sided poster created by toy company Hasbro to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the science fiction classic Star Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The item was distributed during Star Wars Celebration 2010 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Condition

HS-A: Near mint with minor creases and bends

HS-B: Very good with minor creases and bends, along with slight edge wear

Specifications

Size: 30x16 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | Clive Revill | David Prowse | Des Webb | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Jack Purvis | Jeremy Bulloch | John Hollis | John Ratzenberger | Julian Glover | Kenneth Colley | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Mayhew

Directors: Irvin Kershner

Project Name: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

