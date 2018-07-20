Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)

Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)
View larger

$29.99

From: $21.97


1 in stock
HS-A
Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)
Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)

1 in stock
HS-B
Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)
Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)
Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)


HS-ASKU: 180720-74189-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)
Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)
HS-BSKU: 180720-74189-2
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)
Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)
Hasbro 30th Anniversary Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Double-Sided 30 x 16 inch Poster (2010)

View All: Billy Dee Williams | Harrison Ford | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity | Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Hasbro
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1980
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a double-sided poster created by toy company Hasbro to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the science fiction classic Star Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The item was distributed during Star Wars Celebration 2010 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Condition

  • HS-A: Near mint with minor creases and bends
  • HS-B: Very good with minor creases and bends, along with slight edge wear

Specifications

  • Size: 30x16 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | Clive Revill | David Prowse | Des Webb | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Jack Purvis | Jeremy Bulloch | John Hollis | John Ratzenberger | Julian Glover | Kenneth Colley | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Mayhew
Directors: Irvin Kershner
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Related Items

Don Peake – Knight Rider Volume 3: Music From the cult 80’s TV Series
Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD
Pulse (1988) Blu-ray
Ender’s Game 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster
Gravitar Blast Off Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress 24 x 36 inch Anime Series Poster
HR Giger Museum Li 2 3D Heads 36 x 24 Inch Poster
The World of A Wrinkle in Time: The Making of the Movie Hardcover Edition
Dark Horse Frank Frazetta Death Dealer/Conan Cimmerian Lunchbox
The Dark Tower Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL

Categories

Action | Adventure | Art & Creativity | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Hasbro | Memorabilia | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *