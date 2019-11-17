Share Page Support Us
Hustle 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1975) Burt Reynolds [9352]

View larger

$53.99

$36.97


1 in stock


Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inchSKU: 191117-79748-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Burt Reynolds | Catherine Bach | Catherine Deneuve | Ernest Borgnine | Paul Winfield  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Crime | Drama
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 25, 1975
Rating: R
Details

Hustle 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1975) Burt Reynolds.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 27x41 in

Cast: Ben Johnson | Burt Reynolds | Catherine Bach | Catherine Deneuve | Colleen Brennan | Eddie Albert | Eileen Brennan | Ernest Borgnine | Paul Winfield
Directors: Robert Aldrich
Project Name: Hustle

