Hustle 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1975) Burt Reynolds [9352]

$53.99
$36.97
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 25, 1975
Rating: R
Details
Hustle 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1975) Burt Reynolds.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 27x41 in
Cast: Ben Johnson | Burt Reynolds | Catherine Bach | Catherine Deneuve | Colleen Brennan | Eddie Albert | Eileen Brennan | Ernest Borgnine | Paul Winfield
Directors: Robert Aldrich
Project Name: Hustle
Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Movies, TV & Gaming | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Original