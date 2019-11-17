Ginger 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1971) Cheri Caffaro [9357]

View larger $27.99 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1

Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inch SKU: 191117-79746-1

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Mature

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1971

Rating: R

Details

Ginger 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1971) Cheri Caffaro.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 27.5 x 40.75 in

Cast: Cheri Caffaro | Duane Tucker | Herbert Kerr

Directors: Don Schain

Project Name: Ginger

