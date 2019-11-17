Share Page Support Us
Ginger 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1971) Cheri Caffaro [9357]

Ginger 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1971) Cheri Caffaro [9357]
View larger

$27.99

$23.97


1 in stock


Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inchSKU: 191117-79746-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cheri Caffaro  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Mature
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1971
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ginger 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1971) Cheri Caffaro.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 27.5 x 40.75 in

Cast: Cheri Caffaro | Duane Tucker | Herbert Kerr
Directors: Don Schain
Project Name: Ginger

