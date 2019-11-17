King of Kings 27X41 inch Original Movie Poster (1961) [9361]

View larger $34.99 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inch SKU: 191117-79750-1

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Genres: Biography | Drama | History

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: MGM

Original U.S. Release: October 30, 1961

Rating: NR

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

King of Kings 27X41 inch Original Movie Poster (1961).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 27x41 in

Cast: Hurd Hatfield | Jeffrey Hunter | Siobhan McKenna

Directors: Nicholas Ray

Project Name: King of Kings

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Drama | History | MGM | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original