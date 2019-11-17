Share Page Support Us
King of Kings 27X41 inch Original Movie Poster (1961) [9361]

$34.99

$28.97


1 in stock


Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inchSKU: 191117-79750-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Biography | Drama | History
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: October 30, 1961
Rating: NR
Details

King of Kings 27X41 inch Original Movie Poster (1961).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 27x41 in

Cast: Hurd Hatfield | Jeffrey Hunter | Siobhan McKenna
Directors: Nicholas Ray
Project Name: King of Kings

