Inaugural Comic-Con: The Cruise Sets Sail from Tampa to Cozumel (2025)

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas

Comic-Con International organizers have announced the inaugural sailing of the officially licensed Comic-Con: The Cruise, The Ultimate Fan Adventure. Guest Host Felicia Day and 2000 popular arts fans join Warwick Davis, George Takei, Ernie Hudson, Mary McDonnell, Michael Trucco, author Robb Pearlman, and many more pop culture icons sailing the waters of the Caribbean on February 5–9, 2025.

As a full-ship charter sailing from Tampa, Florida, to Cozumel, Mexico on Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas, Comic-Con: The Cruise will offers a fan-focused environment with exclusive and intimate access and surprises at every turn.